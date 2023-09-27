Grandmas make floral Minions at Blossom Festival

Despite it feeling like winter will never end, for some grans, spring has certainly sprung.

In the small Central Otago town of Alexandra, spring and the annual Blossom festival, has arrived. For a group of grans, this is their time to shine.

Eleven grandmas, nanas, omas and honorary grans make up the Grans Who Can, who last year, made a float for the festival that saw them win Peoples Choice, with a floral Clifford the Big Red Dog.

The Grans Who Can are on a mission to take out that award for the second year in a row, using the incredibly popular Universal Pictures cartoon Minions to do it.

The minions started as Styrofoam tubes, before being paper mache-d, then painted and dressed.

The figures are adorned by approximately 60,000 fabric flowers - "give or take a few," said one gran - each handmade and glued by the group over the last few months.

Five of the minions even have motorised eyes.

Standing at 11.5m by 4m, the trailer that carries the minions are something out of a movie.

"[It's been] lots of fun," one Gran Who Can said.

"A few stressful moments... I don't know how many pottles of glue we've gone through!"

Watch the heartwarming Seven Sharp video to see how the Grans Who Can did at this years Alexandra Blossom Festival.