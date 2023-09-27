New Zealand
1News

Dozens of Auckland beaches closed after sewer pipe collapses

2:21pm

Many Auckland beaches have been closed after a sewer pipe collapsed causing wastewater to run into the city's harbour.

A large sinkhole has also formed after the 2.1m wide brick sewer pipe failed in the suburb of Parnell.

The sinkhole, caused by a sewer pipe collapse in Auckland's Parnell.

The sinkhole, caused by a sewer pipe collapse in Auckland's Parnell. (Source: Supplied)

Watercare was alerted to the hole, which has a width of 13m, on Monday afternoon and has been trying to stabilise the ground and prevent more material entering the pipe.

However, chief operations officer Mark Bourne said the situation was only getting worse.

A massive sinkhole has opened up in Parnell after a wastewater pipe collapsed.

A massive sinkhole has opened up in Parnell after a wastewater pipe collapsed. (Source: 1News)

“Unfortunately, the situation has worsened with the sewer becoming completely blocked this morning, which may be causing overflows elsewhere in the network.

“Our crews on site are currently working with a large excavator to further widen the top of the tomo [shaft] to remove the debris causing the blockage.

“Safety is our number one priority. The ground near the tomo is unstable so we have established an exclusion zone around the site to ensure the safety of the public, staff and contractors.

“We’re working hard to confirm any overflow locations and to minimise any environmental impact as much as possible."

Over a dozen beaches have been closed after wastewater overflowed into Waitematā Harbour.

Over a dozen beaches have been closed after wastewater overflowed into Waitematā Harbour. (Source: SafeSwim)

Do not swim black flags have been raised for 72 hours at well over a dozen of the city's beaches, from Mission Bay to the North Shore.

A black flag means there is a very high risk of illness from swimming.

The sinkhole, caused by a sewer pipe collapse in Auckland's Parnell.

The sinkhole, caused by a sewer pipe collapse in Auckland's Parnell. (Source: Supplied)

Bourne urged Aucklanders to avoid swimming, fishing and recreational activity in the Waitematā Harbour. Warning signs are currently being erected at all inner-city beaches.

You can check the status of Auckland's beaches here.

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police shoot man on busy West Auckland motorway off-ramp

Police shoot man on busy West Auckland motorway off-ramp

Police said the man stopped on the Lincoln Rd overbridge after a chase and then tried to steal a truck.

5:10pm

0:25

Judith Collins feels 'much better' not being National leader

Judith Collins feels 'much better' not being National leader

Three years ago, Collins was preparing to go head-to-head against Jacinda Ardern, as National faced one its biggest electoral defeats in its history.

3:56pm

0:19

Second measles case confirmed in Auckland

Second measles case confirmed in Auckland

Tue, Sep 26

More technical woes hit Auckland Transport, commuters

More technical woes hit Auckland Transport, commuters

Tue, Sep 26

Second arrest after string of armed robberies at Akl sports bars

Second arrest after string of armed robberies at Akl sports bars

Tue, Sep 26

0:12

Children whose bodies were found in suitcases in Auckland named

Children whose bodies were found in suitcases in Auckland named

Mon, Sep 25

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

Election live: Latest poll sees NZ First on the rise

4:30

Election live: Latest poll sees NZ First on the rise

4 mins ago

Father and son Mongrel Mob duo forced to forfeit $140k in assets

Father and son Mongrel Mob duo forced to forfeit $140k in assets

22 mins ago

BREAKING

Poll: Luxon likely to need that coalition phonecall to Peters

Poll: Luxon likely to need that coalition phonecall to Peters

37 mins ago

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

51 mins ago

Fatigued driver's company fined over deadly 96-hour shift

Fatigued driver's company fined over deadly 96-hour shift

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

Season two of the award winning docu-series STILL HERE is now live, and continues to dispel the myth of Pasifika people’s absence in Tāmaki Makarau’s inner city suburbs.

37 mins ago

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Late-night talk shows, the first to go dark when writers walked out on May 2, are likely the first shows that will resume.

5:04pm

Tāme Iti on shock Celebrity Treasure Island decision

Tāme Iti on shock Celebrity Treasure Island decision

4:37pm

Spain charges Shakira with tax evasion for a second time

Spain charges Shakira with tax evasion for a second time

8:35am

Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce jersey sales skyrocketing by 400%

Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce jersey sales skyrocketing by 400%

7:16am