Watch: Lightning strikes Waikato as thunderstorms move in

MetService has issued thunderstorm warnings as an impressive lightning strike was caught on camera in Waikato today.

Chloe Quinn told 1News she was at work in Ōtorohanga when she captured the footage out the window.

"I heard big thunder then decided to video it, we were all talking about it and I just happened to look out the window and pull my phone out at the right time," she told 1News.

Quinn described the wild weather as "quite loud and scary". She said the shop she works in was "rocking".

MetService issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected about the central North Island with heavy rail and hail likely this evening.

MetService said for parts of Waikato, Rotorua, Taupō, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, thunderstorms could be severe with localised downpours of 25-40mm/h.

MetService is urging people to drive carefully as conditions will be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

Thunderstorm activity should fade away later tonight.

Wild weather also struck Taupō today, with a tornado caught forming on camera by Jen Rowland.

Tornado forming in Taupō on September 26. (Source: Jen Rowland)

Rowland said there was thunder, lightning and two small tornadoes. "It truly was amazing to see!"