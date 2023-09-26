Te Ao Māori
Tonight's 1News Kaupapa Māori Debate: What you need to know

32 mins ago

Tonight's 1News Kaupapa Māori Debate will focus on the top issues which matter to Māori voters this election.

Live from 7.30pm, the debate will be hosted by 1News' Deputy Political Editor Maiki Sherman and live-streamed on 1News.co.nz.

The candidates appearing on behalf of their parties are:

  • Willie Jackson - Labour MP
  • Tama Potaka - National MP
  • Karen Chhour - ACT MP
  • Marama Davidson - Green MP and party co-leader
  • Debbie Ngarewa-Packer - Te Pāti Māori MP and co-leader
  • Shane Jones - NZ First candidate

Results from the Ipsos Issues Monitor have shown the cost of living and housing crises are overwhelmingly the top priorities for Māori voters.

A live panel will break down the party candidate's comments after the debate, hosted by Te Karere's Scotty Morrison.

It comes a day away from the first votes being cast. Overseas and telephone dictation voting opens tomorrow, while advance voting opens next Monday.

It's 18 days or around two-and-a-half weeks until election day.

Meanwhile next week, Q+A host Jack Tame will moderate the Multi-Party Debate on October 5. The final party lineup will remain open until the week of the debate due to the timing of TVNZ's qualifying polls.

The second and final Leaders' Debate with Hipkins and Luxon airs just two days before polling day on October 12, led by 1News Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay.

