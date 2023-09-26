Te Ao Māori
Full video: Your Vote 2023 Kaupapa Māori Debate

7:15pm

Watch the 1News Kaupapa Māori Debate live from 7.30-8.30pm.

The Te Karere debate, hosted by 1News' Deputy Political Editor Maiki Sherman and live streamed here on 1News.co.nz and on TVNZ+, will focus on the top issues which matter to Māori voters this election.

The candidates appearing on behalf of their parties are:

Willie Jackson - Labour

Tama Potaka - National

Karen Chhour - ACT

Marama Davidson - Greens

John Tamihere - Te Pāti Māori

Shane Jones - New Zealand First

A live panel will analyse the party candidate's comments immediately after the debate, hosted by Te Karere's Scotty Morrison.

On the panel are political commentators Tina Ngata and Ngarimu Blair with 1News reporter Te Aniwa Hurihanganui and Te Karere reporter Te Okiwa McLean.

