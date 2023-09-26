Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas agree to keep kids in New York - for now

37 mins ago
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have agreed to a temporary consent agreement to keep their children in New York for the time being.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have agreed to a temporary consent agreement to keep their children in New York for the time being. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have agreed to keep their children in New York for the time being.

The 27-year-old actor sued her estranged husband last week and alleged he had blocked her from taking Willa, three, and her 14-month-old sister - whose name has never been publicly disclosed - back to the UK, prompting the Jonas Brothers singer to hit back and insist he was simply adhering to a Florida Court order.

And now, documents obtained by DailyMail.com show Joe and Sophie have agreed to a temporary consent agreement and filed it with a federal judge, meaning the girls will stay in New York's Southern or Eastern Districts - an area which covers New York City, the Hudson Valley and Long Island - for the time being.

The filing stated the former couple "have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party's claims and defences, prohibiting the removal of the parties' children from the jurisdictions... pending further order of this Court".

The Game of Thrones actor's lawyer, Stephen Cullen, stated the order was filed to "protect the well-being of the [children] involved" and also to "prevent the [children's] further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition".

A draft copy of the order must now be signed by Judge Katherine Polk Failla, who is overseeing the case.

The Sucker singer hit back at Sophie's claims in a statement last week.

His representative said in part: "Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children's passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately.

"If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order."

Joe is seeking "shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is, of course, also okay with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK".

The musician also rubbished the allegation that he's "abducted" his own children.

The statement added: "This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted."

Entertainment

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

Emma Heming Willis doesn't know if husband Bruce is aware he has dementia.

2:19pm

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

The Scottish-born actor died of natural causes surrounded by family at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

1:24pm

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

6:12pm

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Mon, Sep 25

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Mon, Sep 25

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Sun, Sep 24

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

15 mins ago

Man who learned to read and write at 57 becomes an author

Man who learned to read and write at 57 becomes an author

37 mins ago

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas agree to keep kids in New York - for now

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas agree to keep kids in New York - for now

50 mins ago

Why do New Zealand politicians keep getting hit by lightning?

0:28

Why do New Zealand politicians keep getting hit by lightning?

3:46pm

Protest, roadworks to cause delays for Wellington commuters

Protest, roadworks to cause delays for Wellington commuters

3:33pm

Election live: Nats on NZ First odds - 'Hope it won't come to that'

9:10

Election live: Nats on NZ First odds - 'Hope it won't come to that'

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas agree to keep kids in New York - for now

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas agree to keep kids in New York - for now

The 27-year-old sued her estranged husband last week, alleging he'd blocked her from taking their daughters to the UK.

37 mins ago

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

Emma Heming Willis doesn't know if husband Bruce is aware he has dementia.

2:19pm

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

1:24pm

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

6:12pm

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Mon, Sep 25