Bang Showbiz

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

11 mins ago
Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner's marriage is reportedly on the rocks.

Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner's marriage is reportedly on the rocks.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly heading for a divorce.

The musician, 34, and actress, 27, were said by multiple sources to be on the cusp of splitting, according to TMZ.

One insider told the outlet the couple, who have two children, have been experiencing "serious problems" in their relationship.

Over the past three months, Jonas is said to have been caring for their young kids "pretty much all of the time" according to one insider, even while touring the country with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

It comes after Page Six reported Sophie was seen dancing in the crowd at Yankee Stadium for the opening night of the Jonas Brothers' tour last month.

But the pair, who got hitched in May 2019, have since been spotted without their wedding rings.

They also recently sold their Miami mansion a one year after purchasing it.

Joe and Sophie eloped after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and had their eldest child, Willa, now two, in July 2020.

On 1 March 2022, it was revealed that the couple was expecting another child, a baby girl, who arrived in July.

Notoriously private Sophie eventually opened up about Willa to British Vogue earlier this summer, saying: "I simply cannot leave the house without a snack for her because then my life would be made a living hell and I would get yelled at by my child."

She told Elle magazine about expecting her second child: "We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever."

Her Camp Rock star husband told People magazine he felt "a little less nervous" about welcoming his second kid.

He added: "You really don’t know what to expect… but I’m just excited."

