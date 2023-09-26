Richie and Gemma McCaw shame plane passenger who rested foot on armrest

The McCaw family have shamed a passenger's flight etiquette after a foot was rested on their 4-year-old daughter's armrest.

Richie and Gemma were on a flight to France as part of a family trip to the Rugby World Cup when a barefoot found its way onto their daughter Charlotte's armrest.

A post to Gemma's Instagram story showed the unfolding saga.

One shot showed the camera panning from the passenger's foot to Richie's disappointed face.

“Lovely pedi colour, but I think I’ll have to put my foot down for this one,” she wrote as the caption.

Another video showed 4-year-old Charlotte writing a note politely asking the passenger to "please put your foot down".

4-year-old Charlotte had an idea of how to get the passengers attention. (Source: Instagram )

“I don’t want to put my foot in it, so Charlotte thought of trying this approach,” Gemma wrote.

After a few hours, Gemma updated the situation, revealing a "hostess stepped in and asked her kindly to remove her foot from the seat".