'Recipe for disaster': Hipkins on possible National-ACT-NZ First coalition

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has this morning slammed the idea of a National-ACT-NZ First coalition, calling it a "recipe for disaster".

And NZ First leader Winston Peters came in for particular criticism.

"I've worked with Winston Peters in government and I don't want to ever do it again," Hipkins told Breakfast this morning.

Peters was deputy prime minister in the Labour-led government from 2017 to 2020.

It comes as Hipkins' party struggles in the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if he'd made a mistake by ruling out working with Peters, Hipkins said: "That's not a decision I will ever regret."

He said a National-ACT-NZ First coalition would mean spending cuts and claimed it would see people losing their jobs.

"I think New Zealanders are increasingly concerned about that," Hipkins said.

National leader Christopher Luxon has defended his party's tax policy, which has come under scrutiny from experts.

It would cost $14.6 billion over four years and be funded by four tax changes, along with other "reprioritisations" and "savings".

The plan, National's "Back Pocket Boost", would "increase after-tax pay for the squeezed middle".

Hipkins said this morning: "A National-ACT-New Zealand First government would be a recipe for disaster.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It would be terrible for New Zealand, they wouldn't be able to agree on anything, everything would grind to a halt.

"The only thing they'd be able to agree on is the fact that they want to cut everything."

'Voters will decide this issue'

It comes after Luxon yesterday announced he would form a coalition with New Zealand First after the election if he had to.

Luxon had previously refused to say whether he would work with Peters or not.

In a video posted to social media, Luxon said: "My strong preference is to form a strong and stable two party coalition government between National and ACT. I believe that government would be in the best interests of New Zealanders at this very uncertain time.

ADVERTISEMENT

"However, if New Zealand First is returned to Parliament, and I need to pick up the phone to Mr Peters to keep Labour and the Coalition of Chaos out, I will make that call. Frankly, I think Chris Hipkins will ultimately do exactly the same thing."

In response, Peters said: "Voters will decide this issue, the voter's our master here. Politicians are the servants.

"The voters are the master here... and yet they've been sidelined in a cacophony of speculation."

It comes after the NZ First leader has repeatedly clashed with ACT leader David Seymour on the campaign trail.

Seymour has said he won't work with NZ First after this year's general election, and took aim at Peters: "He can't work with anybody."

In response, Peters refused to say Seymour's name during a campaign stop in Auckland's Epsom, Seymour's electorate.