New Zealand
1News

Haast Pass to reopen for convoys after slip closure

12:15pm
Waka Kotahi crews working at the Muddy Creek bridge.

Waka Kotahi crews working at the Muddy Creek bridge. (Source: Supplied)

State Highway 6 through Haast Pass on the West Coast is set to reopen for convoys at specific times from today.

It comes after a kilometre-long slip closed the pass last week, with Waka Kotahi estimating up to 20,000 cubic metres of material fell.

The first of the convoys will pass through Makarora on the Otago side of the pass at midday today. The second will be at 4.30pm.

Only light vehicles (like cars or vans) and campervans up to five tonnes will be permitted to take the route.

"Traffic management is on site and beginning preparation now," said Nicole Felts from Waka Kotahi Otago and Southland.

"Further engineering assessment this afternoon will help us decide if we widen our criteria to heavier vehicles from Wednesday onwards.

"We will aim to confirm that as soon as we know."

The convoy times for the rest of the week will be 8am, midday and 4.30pm, with the Lake Hawea / Makarora convoy departing first.

Once that convoy's through, the western side Blue Pools group will move.

The news will be welcomed by those involved in the Haast Whitebait Festival this Saturday.

"We do not underestimate how vital this highway link is for everyone — both Otago and Westland / the West Coast," Felts said.

'It hurts' - business owner on closure

Nick Kummer, owner and operator of Haast's Hard Antler bar and restaurant, welcomed the news.

He said it was tough with the pass closed over the weekend.

"It's been very expensive," he said. "Not just that, you've got to keep your staff on, they're rostered on.

"Winter's quiet enough as it is, [and] it hurts especially at the start of the school holidays."

Kummer also criticised a perceived lack of official communication over the closure.

"They could've probably got it open a bit quicker in my opinion," he said.

"It's like we don't matter down here, a third-world country."

New ZealandWest CoastDunedin and OtagoTransport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Police breath test passenger of left-hand drive car

Watch: Police breath test passenger of left-hand drive car

TJ Woodward was driving his 1964 Impala through Cromwell following a festival when a police officer tested the passenger and waved the car through.

5:54pm

0:17

Franz Josef Glacier shrinks 500m in five years

Franz Josef Glacier shrinks 500m in five years

Warming ocean temperatures are to blame for the 'full speed retreat', said a glacial expert.

5:20pm

DOC taking second look at controversial West Coast power project

DOC taking second look at controversial West Coast power project

Mon, Sep 25

2:38

'Distressing' - Queenstown cemetery damaged by flooding

'Distressing' - Queenstown cemetery damaged by flooding

Sun, Sep 24

2:20

First hybrid trains set to arrive in lower North island

First hybrid trains set to arrive in lower North island

Sun, Sep 24

National to spend at least $30m to reverse speed limit changes if elected

National to spend at least $30m to reverse speed limit changes if elected

Sun, Sep 24

1:42

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

22 mins ago

NZ First would put limit on time spent on main benefit

NZ First would put limit on time spent on main benefit

32 mins ago

Tonight's 1News Kaupapa Māori Debate: What you need to know

Tonight's 1News Kaupapa Māori Debate: What you need to know

49 mins ago

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

59 mins ago

Olympian McTaggart lifting NZ's next generation as a coach

2:22

Olympian McTaggart lifting NZ's next generation as a coach

1:00pm

Election live: Luxon wants traffic light system for unemployed beneficiaries

9:10

Election live: Luxon wants traffic light system for unemployed beneficiaries

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

The Scottish-born actor died of natural causes surrounded by family at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

49 mins ago

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

No deal is yet in the works for striking actors.

6:12pm

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

4:02pm

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Mon, Sep 25

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Sun, Sep 24