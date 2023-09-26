Haast Pass to reopen for convoys after slip closure

State Highway 6 through Haast Pass on the West Coast is set to reopen for convoys at specific times from today.

It comes after a kilometre-long slip closed the pass last week, with Waka Kotahi estimating up to 20,000 cubic metres of material fell.

The first of the convoys will pass through Makarora on the Otago side of the pass at midday today. The second will be at 4.30pm.

Only light vehicles (like cars or vans) and campervans up to five tonnes will be permitted to take the route.

"Traffic management is on site and beginning preparation now," said Nicole Felts from Waka Kotahi Otago and Southland.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Further engineering assessment this afternoon will help us decide if we widen our criteria to heavier vehicles from Wednesday onwards.

"We will aim to confirm that as soon as we know."

The convoy times for the rest of the week will be 8am, midday and 4.30pm, with the Lake Hawea / Makarora convoy departing first.

Once that convoy's through, the western side Blue Pools group will move.

The news will be welcomed by those involved in the Haast Whitebait Festival this Saturday.

"We do not underestimate how vital this highway link is for everyone — both Otago and Westland / the West Coast," Felts said.

'It hurts' - business owner on closure

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Kummer, owner and operator of Haast's Hard Antler bar and restaurant, welcomed the news.

He said it was tough with the pass closed over the weekend.

"It's been very expensive," he said. "Not just that, you've got to keep your staff on, they're rostered on.

"Winter's quiet enough as it is, [and] it hurts especially at the start of the school holidays."

Kummer also criticised a perceived lack of official communication over the closure.

"They could've probably got it open a bit quicker in my opinion," he said.

"It's like we don't matter down here, a third-world country."