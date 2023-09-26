All Blacks 'feel' for Wallabies before own do-or-die RWC clash

The All Blacks are "feeling" for the Wallabies following their likely exit from the Rugby World Cup in pool stage this year but are determined to make sure they don't meet the same fate against Italy this weekend.

The Wallabies suffered a historic 40-6 loss against Wales yesterday that leaves them firmly placed in third in Pool C having previously lost to second-placed Fiji last week as well.

Back at their camp in Lyon after a week away in Bordeaux, All Blacks defence coach Scott McLeod reiterated the comments of many Kiwi rugby commentators that New Zealand needed the Wallabies to be strong.

"We're feeling for them," he said.

"We're in the same competition as them and we need the level to be very high so we can push each other and get ready for Test matches during the year so we definitely need that standard high.

"But I think we take that [mindset] into every game. We've seen other close games and nations being pushed and coming close to the limits so we'll just focus on this week."

It was an empathy also felt by the players, Mark Telea and Dalton Papali'i said.

The All Blacks react to the final whistle at the Stade de France. (Source: Photosport)

"We feel for Australia but at the same time we know the task at hand for us as and as a team, we're focused on that for this weekend," Telea said.

Said task is effectively the same scenario as what the Wallabies faced yesterday — a do-or-die clash with a lower-ranked Six Nations team who are capable of delivering on their day.

Papali'i said the Azzurri weren't being taken likely in camp.

"I've played them a couple of times and I've seen how fast they've improved," Papali'i said.

"The two main things are how fast they recycle the ball and they're also good at engaging defenders and passing at the line late to open holes for players to go through.

"They've come a pretty good way — they've always been good but now I think they're a team where you've got to put your best foot forward against them because they're playing some bloody good footy.

"We've got to respect them, they're a good team."

McLeod echoed those sentiments.

"We've had close games with them in the past on tour and this year in the Six Nations, they pushed every team," McLeod said.

Italy celebrate a try against Uruguay. (Source: Associated Press)

"Last year, they won some critical games. They've really evolved their tactics from what I can see and they've had the fastest ball available in the Six Nations — better than Ireland.

"They know their game and they're playing it well."

The All Blacks have effectively had two weeks to prepare for the Test after opening their tournament with an underwhelming loss to hosts France and a dominant win over minnows Namibia.

The side used the short break to take their training to Bordeaux where the intensity was reportedly much higher than a bye week would suggest but McLeod said it wasn't all centred around the Italian clash.

"We've had an extended period to prepare and as coaches we have to balance that because you can spend too much time focusing on opposition so we've had to balance that but I feel as though the group is in a good place," he said.

"We understand what we need to do on both sides of the ball in our set piece and we trained that well."