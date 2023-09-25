LIVE: Wallabies almost certainly out of RWC after record defeat to Wales

Follow all the action as the Wallabies take on Wales in a vital Pool C Rugby World Cup clash. Refresh for the latest updates.

Live updates:

Fulltime: WAL 40 - 6 AUS

Australia win penalty but are held up over the line. Barnes blows for fulltime. They are out of the World Cup. Their dream has turned into a nightmare and Eddie Jones must take responsibility for that. He picked a youthful team without the experienced Quade Cooper and Michael Hooper and then lost faith with his No.10 Carter Gordon only two games in. It is a record World Cup defeat for them and their worst defeat to Wales. "It really hurts," says former skipper Hooper in the TV studio. Now the post mortems will start and a press pack who has been disrespected by Jones will want blood. This is a very dark day for Australian rugby. The Wallabies must play Portugal in six days. Fiji have Georgia and Portugal to play. They can afford to lose to Georgia now. Sonny Bill Williams, a TV commentator, says at the ground "there's a guy in the studio back home who should be here now". Meaning Hooper. Williams also has a real crack at Jones for talking to Japan about a new job. "I feel for these boys," he says. Former All Black Williams says Jones' job is effectively untenable.

78min: WAL 40 - 6 AUS

Try! Wales win penalty, kick to corner and drive almost freely to the line for the try to complete the humiliation. Anscombe misses conversion.

75min: WAL 35 - 6 AUS

Australia win penalty in front of posts for high tackle on Carter Gordon. Gordon kicks it dead as he aims for corner. Shocking state of affairs. Story of their night. Wallabies fans are filing out of the stadium early.

72min: WAL 35 - 6 AUS

Wales win free-kick from scrum. They are heading to a record victory over Australia. Previous highest margin of victory is 25 points.

70min: WAL 35 - 6 AUS

Dropped goal! Wales attack is going nowhere so Anscombe drops it over the posts. Well taken droppie. Wales in complete control without having to do anything spectacular.

68min: WAL 32 - 6 AUS

Wales win a penalty and drive for line off the lineout. The ball goes loose and Tate McDermott dives on it to win it for Aussies. Karevi gets the ball and looks to set up an attack in front of his posts, but drops it cold. It's hard to watch. Eddie Jones has his hands over his mouth in possible disbelief.

65min: WAL 32 - 6 AUS

Nawaqanitawase kicks the ball out on the full. Attacking lineout for Wales which they win but they cough up the ball in a rare mistake. Wallabies have to fire a shot. Nawaqanitawase passes the ball into touch.

62min: WAL 32 - 6 AUS

Wallabies string a few phases together but Wales defence holds and indeed they hold up an Australia player in a maul for a defensive scrum. The Wallabies attack appears clueless. Not sure having Samu Karevi at first receiver consistently is the right move. They lack creativity.

60min: WAL 32 - 6 AUS

Penalty! Anscombe gets another from close range. Halfback Tate McDermott put a terrible kick up on his 22m line and nearly every Wallabies player was offside.

55min: WAL 29 - 6 AUS

Wales are just scrummaging for penalties now. They win another one. Aussie commentators on TV sound like their souls are being stolen.

51min: WAL 29 - 6 AUS

Penalty! Anscombe kicks another one from virtually in front after Samu Karevi is penalised for a high tackle. The Welsh crowd go mad at the replays but the TMO checks it and feels it started at chest and rode up. The Wallabies have to hold it together now or they could be properly humiliated. Donaldson is dragged for Carter Gordon.

48min: WAL 26 - 6 AUS

Try! Second five Nick Tompkins scores for Wales! They put 10-plus phases on the Wallabies before Anscombe notices there's no fullback at home and dinks a kick over the top for Tompkins to run on to and touch down. Anscombe adds the conversion and it appears to be game over for the Wallabies. This could get even uglier.

45min: WAL 19 - 6 AUS

Wallabies first-five Donaldson's pass is intercepted by Wales halfback Davies. But Wallabies win penalty after a player is taken out in air. Wallabies kick to touch and promptly lose lineout - it wasn't straight. Wallabies scrum looked strong early but now they concede a penalty from the set piece. Wales kick long on the penalty advantage and win lineout.

43min: WAL 19 - 6 AUS

Penalty! Anscombe makes no mistake with the kick. Wales extend lead. Great start to second half for them.

41min: WAL 16 - 6 AUS

Wales re-start the match with a kick from halfway. And the Wallabies can't release the ball from the maul. Scrum to Wales - a poor start for Wallabies. Penalty to Wales from the scrum. Wallabies accused of wheeling it.

Halftime: WAL 16 - 6 AUS

Australia will be happy to walk off without conceding any more damage. They are in game but Wales are playing far smarter and are making the most of their opportunities. It beggars belief that the Wallabies didn't take the points earlier, instead going for a lineout that they literally didn't get near. Wales will be happy to extend their lead by three points from here. It's up to the Wallabies to make all the play. They have some pace out wide in the form of Mark Nawaqanitawase and Marika Koroibete but they have to put them in a bit of space. At this rate they are slipping out of the tournament early.

39min: WAL 16 - 6 AUS

Wales win a penalty advantage from the scrum, and they play on with George North making a break and feeding little flier Louis Rees Zammit, who is held up over the tryline! Australia dodge a big bullet on halftime. Barnes calls time on first half.

37min: WAL 16 - 6 AUS

Penalty! Anscombe kicks another from in front. Wallabies slightly hard done by; Rob Valetini penalised for diving on a ball when it emerged from a maul. Wayne Barnes says that's the law - you can't go off your feet within a metre of a maul. Some big defence from Karevi in the lead up. Wales extend lead. And now Donaldson kicks the re-start out on the full.

35min: WAL 13 - 6 AUS

Another injury stoppage. Wales are playing with a lot more ambition than many expected. They're starting to defend a lot better too. They'll be hard to break down. Although they have made 101 tackles to Australia's 25. Will that take a toll?

33min: WAL 13 - 6 AUS

The game descends into a kick battle, but the Wallabies win a scrum on halfway. They need a bit more territory. Wales defence excellent and force Australia across the field. Koroibete's pass goes into touch.

29min: WAL 13 - 6 AUS

Penalty! Anscombe makes no mistake from in front. Wales extend lead. Will the Wallabies rue that exchange?

26min: WAL 10 - 6 AUS

Australia win a penalty in front of Wales posts. Gareth Thomas concedes another at the ruck. But instead of kicking an easy goal they take attacking lineout and lose it - shambolic. Then Wales kick a 50-22 to get the ball back in Aussie territory. Really poor from Australia. And then they concede a penalty in front of their posts.

23min: WAL 10 - 6 AUS

Players from both sides looking for a breather here. The tempo has been high due to the good handling conditions. And both teams are willing to have a crack with the ball. It's making for a great spectacle. But the pace is taking its toll a bit. Wallabies win another scrum penalty, with Wales loosehead Gareth Thomas bent back again but his opposite James Slipper.

21min: WAL 10 - 6 AUS

Penalty! Anscombe successful this time. Similar distance - about 40m out - but further to his left. Drills it down the middle to extend lead.

20min: WAL 7 - 6 AUS

Penalty miss! Anscombe hits an upright with his attempt! Looked likely but drifted late. Look out, Wales awarded another penalty. Australia's discipline is letting them down.

19min: WAL 7 - 6 AUS

Goal line drop out for Australia and they concede a penalty at the ruck 40m out!

17min: WAL 7 - 6 AUS

Wallabies making inroads here and Donaldson goes on an excellent break. But he passes inside to no one! Wales clear by kicking long and Andrew Kellaway has to get back to save the day for Australia. Gareth Anscombe, the Kiwi who has replaced Biggar, is hit in a big tackle in build up. It's ruled legal by TMO.

15min: WAL 7 - 6 AUS

Penalty! Wales concede a penalty from the scrum and the Wallabies elect to kick for goal, with Donaldson slotting another relatively easy three-pointer. Wallabies need to be tidy now and exit well.

11min: WAL 7 - 3 AUS

Ben Donaldson makes a hash of a clearance but the Wallabies tidy up and now have an excellent opportunity with a scrum in front of the Wales posts about 30m out. Dan Biggar is OFF with a shoulder injury. Big blow for Wales.

9min: WAL 7 - 3 AUS

Penalty! Ben Donaldson kicks the goal which was in front of the posts. Some positive signs from the Wallabies in the build up to that.

8min: WAL 7 - 0 AUS

Wallabies go close! They win a penalty for a high tackle and win the lineout and set up camp in Wales territory. Prop Angus Bell goes close after a half break by Samu Karevi. The ball is lost but Australia win penalty for offside. They strung together something like 13 phases. And now Wales first-five Dan Biggar is in trouble with a shoulder injury.

3min: WAL 7 - 0 AUS

Try! What was that about a clunky attack? Wales halfback Gareth Davies is in by the posts after a beautiful lineout move. Wales win the set piece and there is an excellent back move featuring an inside ball which puts flanker Jac Morgan through. Morgan times his pass nicely to Davies in by the posts, with Dan Biggar adding the extras. What a start by Wales. They look superb. Wallabies rocked.

1min: WAL 0 - 0 AUS

And we've kicked off! Wayne Barnes has the whistle. Wallabies kick short. Immediate penalty for Wales. Wallabies player not rolling.

0min: WAL 0 - 0 AUS

Good morning and welcome to Wales v Australia in Lyon, a hugely important pool match for both sides but particularly the Aussies. The match comes after an Australian newspaper has reported that head coach Eddie Jones has held talks with Japan about a possible head coach role there after the World Cup despite being contracted to Australia, an extraordinary state of affairs if accurate.

The Aussie commentators just went back to the studio where former captain Michael Hooper, in a comments rather than playing role after not being selected for the World Cup by Jones, was very diplomatic, saying it might be on the players' radars but the match was more important than any talk in the media.

Neither team are playing that well - Wales were fortunate to beat Fiji, with Australia's win over Georgia the first victory for Eddie Jones since he replaced the sacked Dave Rennie. Jones is currently 1-6.

It may not live up the intensity of yesterday's 13-8 victory by Ireland over South Africa, but it will be an enthralling one; if the Wallabies play with a bit of ambition and get a lead, they could trouble a Wales team whose attack is a little clunky at times.

Australia have never failed to get out of their pool at a World Cup. But even if they beat Wales, they could still fail to make it as the first tie break is "head to head" and, should they be level on points with Fiji in second equal, Fiji go through as they beat the Wallabies.

The two teams have run out and now we wait for the anthems.

Preview

Australia is staring at an early Rugby World Cup exit after its surprise loss to Fiji last Sunday put it out of the quarter-final places in Pool C. Kick-off is at 8am NZ time.

Wales sit atop Pool C with 10 points, Fiji are second with six points and Australia are third, also on six points, Georgia and Portugal are propping up the lower end of the table and aren't expected to progress.

The top two sides move on to the quarter-finals. If two teams finish level on points then whoever won the head-to-head between those sides will go through.

This leaves the Wallabies with a big task after the upset loss to Fiji. Australia has never failed to make it to the quarter-finals at the Rugby World Cup, and the two-time champion ideally need a bonus point victory today to keep from slipping toward that dreaded fate.

Lineups:

Wales: 15 Liam Williams; 14 Louis Rees Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Jac Morgan (Captain), 6 Aaron Wainwright, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Tomas Francis, 2 Ryan Elias, 1 Gareth Thomas.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Corey Domachowski, 18 Henry Thomas, 19 Dafydd Jenkins, 20 Taine Basham, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Rio Dyer.

Australia: 15 Andrew Kellaway, 14 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13 Jordan Petaia, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Ben Donaldson, 9 Tate McDermott, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Tom Hooper, 6 Rob Leota, 5 Richie Arnold, 4 Nick Frost, 3 James Slipper, 2 David Porecki (captain), 1 Angus Bell.

Replacements: 16 Matt Faessler, 17 Blake Schoupp, 18 Pone Fa’amausili, 19 Matt Philip, 20 Fraser McReight, 21 Nic White, 22 Carter Gordon, 23 Suliasi Vunivalu.