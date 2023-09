An aerial search is underway for a man missing in Lower Hutt.

Police and family have "considerable concerns" for the welfare of Conrad Larsen.

The 35-year-old was last seen at an address on Seddon Street in Naenae yesterday afternoon.

"Police have been searching in the bush area behind Naenae, with the assistance of LandSAR, Westpac Helicopter and a police drone," police said in a statement.

Police are appealing for anyone who has sighted Larsen to come forward and contact them.