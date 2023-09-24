Good Sorts: The woman helping people navigate court system

Michelle Kidd, or Whaea Michelle as she is often known as, has spent the last 30 years starting her day by checking on the homeless then going to the Auckland District Court.

There, she helps the people that need it. Like Frank, who just needed his toenails cut, or Sampson, who grew up in 12 different foster homes and needed a bed to sleep in.

Kidd runs Te Rangimarie Charitable Trust and is living her life to make change happen.

She developed a court for the homeless, Te Kooti o Timatanga Hou: The New Beginnings Court, along with a family violence court to help all parties.

Kidd has changed the lives of countless people and has the artwork and creations to show for it in her office, which she will be vacating at the end of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's time to go home," she told 1News.

Watch her heart-warming story in this week's Good Sorts above.