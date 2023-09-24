New Zealand
1News

Good Sorts: The woman helping people navigate court system

9:00pm

Michelle Kidd, or Whaea Michelle as she is often known as, has spent the last 30 years starting her day by checking on the homeless then going to the Auckland District Court.

There, she helps the people that need it. Like Frank, who just needed his toenails cut, or Sampson, who grew up in 12 different foster homes and needed a bed to sleep in.

Kidd runs Te Rangimarie Charitable Trust and is living her life to make change happen.

She developed a court for the homeless, Te Kooti o Timatanga Hou: The New Beginnings Court, along with a family violence court to help all parties.

Kidd has changed the lives of countless people and has the artwork and creations to show for it in her office, which she will be vacating at the end of this year.

"It's time to go home," she told 1News.

Watch her heart-warming story in this week's Good Sorts above.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and JusticeGood Sorts

SHARE ME

More Stories

Court hears Nelson Tenths case could undermine all Treaty settlements

Court hears Nelson Tenths case could undermine all Treaty settlements

The Crown opened its defence this week in the Wellington High Court as part of a 10 week hearing.

7:47pm

2:11

Police release CCTV after Mobil cashier threatened with weapon

Police release CCTV after Mobil cashier threatened with weapon

Police want to speak to a man seen "fleeing" the scene on a black mountain bike in Christchurch this morning.

Sat, Sep 23

Man dies after Ōpōtiki assault, investigation underway

Man dies after Ōpōtiki assault, investigation underway

Sat, Sep 23

Woman charged with murder after man's sudden death in Upper Hutt

Woman charged with murder after man's sudden death in Upper Hutt

Sat, Sep 23

NZ's reputation on the line with Auckland Airport delays - airlines

NZ's reputation on the line with Auckland Airport delays - airlines

Sat, Sep 23

Winston Peters refuses to use David Seymour's name

Winston Peters refuses to use David Seymour's name

Fri, Sep 22

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9:00pm

Good Sorts: The woman helping people navigate court system

2:37

Good Sorts: The woman helping people navigate court system

8:29pm

The truth about clothes washing hacks

The truth about clothes washing hacks

8:10pm

Former Northland meth cook refuses to let past define his future

1:56

Former Northland meth cook refuses to let past define his future

7:56pm

Tere Livingstone's rugby league death leaves heartbreak and questions

19:28

Tere Livingstone's rugby league death leaves heartbreak and questions

7:47pm

Court hears Nelson Tenths case could undermine all Treaty settlements

2:11

Court hears Nelson Tenths case could undermine all Treaty settlements

7:22pm

Millionaire philanthropist, BestStart co-founder Chloe Wright dies

Millionaire philanthropist, BestStart co-founder Chloe Wright dies

More from Entertainment

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

The 42-year-old had the show axed when Spotify pulled the plug on her and husband Prince Harry’s multi-million dollar content deal.

6:45am

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

The comic has been accused by an ever-growing list of women.

Sat, Sep 23

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Sat, Sep 23

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Sat, Sep 23

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

Fri, Sep 22