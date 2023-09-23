New Zealand
State of emergency lifted in Queenstown as clean-up begins

4:13pm
A month’s worth of rain fell in just 24 hours in the tourist hotspot, triggering landslides and heavy flooding.

A state of local emergency has been lifted in Queenstown after more than a month's worth of rain fell on Thursday and Friday.

Ten houses have been red-stickered as the city recovers from torrential rain over the last two days, one of many areas transitioning from emergency mode to clean-up.

Queenstown Lakes District mayor Glyn Lewers said that the state of local emergency in Queenstown has been terminated and gave notice of a 28-day transition period.

However, the emergency operation centre will continue to operate and some restrictions will remain in place.

All roads and streets in Central Queenstown have reopened with the exception of Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd between One Mile roundabout and Sunshine Bay (detour via Fernhill Rd).

Other roads are still closed around the district, including Paradise Rd, SH6 between Makarora and Haast, and Mount Aspiring Rd at Glenfinnan Bluffs.

Some tracks, trails and reserves across the district remain fully or partially closed.

There remains no public access to Queenstown Cemetery for safety reasons, with the council continuing to work with religious groups and iwi to provide updates to those concerned about loved one's graves.

This all comes as Te Whatu Ora confirmed 29 cases of cryptosporidium on Saturday.

Southern medical officer of health Dr Emma Sherwood said that a source of infection has yet to be identified and investigations are still ongoing.

Queenstown and Frankton residents have been under a boil water notice since Monday.

Heavy rain moves north

MetService said the front which hammered the South Island this week was slowly moving onto the North Island and would continue moving slowly eastwards across the island during the weekend.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place until Sunday for the Bay of Plenty east of Whakatane as well as Waitomo, Whanganui, Taupō west and south of the lake and Manawatū north of Kimbolton.

Around 70-90mm of rain is expected which may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are possible.

Weather watches and warnings across the country as of 5pm on Saturday.

Weather watches and warnings across the country as of 5pm on Saturday. (Source: MetService)

A heavy rain watch is in place until Sunday for Northland, Gisborne, Taranaki, Whanganui and the Tararua Ranges.

Rainfall could approach warning criteria in these areas.

