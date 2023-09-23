New Zealand
Police release CCTV after Mobil cashier threatened with weapon

3:37pm
Man wanted by police over Christchurch Mobil robbery.

Man wanted by police over Christchurch Mobil robbery. (Source: Supplied)

Police released images of a man wanted for questioning after a Mobil cashier was allegedly threatened with a weapon during an aggravated robbery in Christchurch this morning.

According to police, a man entered a Mobil petrol station in Sydenham around 8.50am.

"He demanded cash and cigarettes, threatening the sole attendant with a weapon," a police spokesperson said.

The man fled the scene "on a black Milazo mountain bike", heading west down Milton Street.

Man leaving Mobil station on a black Milazo mountain bike.

Man leaving Mobil station on a black Milazo mountain bike. (Source: Supplied)

The attendant was left uninjured, but "they are understandably shaken and upset by the experience".

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man, believing "he is able to assist us with our inquiries"

Police want to hear from anyone who knows him or remembers seeing a man on a black mountain bike in the Sydenham area between 8.30 and 10am today.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

