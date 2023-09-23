New Zealand
Man dies after Ōpōtiki assault, investigation underway

12:56pm
Police at incident scene. (Source: 1News)

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died following a serious assault in Ōpōtiki.

Police responded to reports of a serious assault on Ford Street, Ōpōtiki shortly before 5pm on Thursday.

The man was transported to Ōpōtiki Medical Centre and then Whakatane Hospital where he died on Friday.

A 44-year-old man was arrested when police executed a search warrant in Ōpōtiki on Friday evening.

He is due to appear in the Whakatane District Court today charged wtih wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Nobody else is being sought in relation to the incident.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the assault or was in the Ford Street area of Ōpōtiki between 4.10pm and 4.40pm on Thursday.

