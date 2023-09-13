Air NZ flight narrowly avoided collision last month

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has launched an investigation following a "close proximity event" in late August.

Air New Zealand flight NZ8221 from Whangārei to Auckland Airport was involved in the incident, their crew had to take action to avoid a possible collision.

The other aircraft involved was flying on the same path from Auckland's Ardmore Airport to Whangārei on the morning of August 28.

"An Air New Zealand Q300 passenger aircraft ZK-NES, enroute from Whangarei to Auckland, and a Beech 76 Duchess aircraft ZK-JED, enroute from Auckland to Whangārei, were on reciprocal tracks when a close proximity event occurred," the TAIC says on their website.

The incident occurred near the Brynderwyns, about halfway between Auckland and Whangārei.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There was no collision, no damage, and nobody was injured."

The aircraft were separated by 45 metres vertically while 6 kilometres apart. (Source: Supplied)

Data from flight tracking website Flight Radar 24 shows that at 10.06am, while the two aircraft were about 6 kilometres away from each other, Air NZ's ZK-NES was at 5850 feet while Beech 76 Duchess ZK-JED was at 5700 feet, a difference of 150 feet, or 45 metres.

The Air NZ flight then gains altitude, about one minute later reaching 7175 feet while directly above the other aircraft, giving a vertical separation distance of 1475 feet.

Minimum vertical separation allowed between aircraft in New Zealand is 1000 feet, or 300 metres.

The incident occurred in uncontrolled airspace, known as Class G, where pilots have to use keep an eye out for other aircraft and monitor their VHF radio.

Air New Zealand has declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.