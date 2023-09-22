Te Ao Māori
1News

Renowned Māori scholar Sir Patrick Hohepa dies

By Mariana Whareaitu, Te Ao Māori Producer
12:22pm
Sir Patrick (Patu) Hohepa

Sir Patrick (Patu) Hohepa (Source: Te Karere)

Renowned Māori scholar and kaumātua Sir Patrick (Patu) Hohepa, has died.

Whānau spokesperson Julian Wilcox announced his death in a Facebook post and said he “passed away peacefully at his home in Waimā, Hokianga”.

He was 87.

A former University of Auckland professor of Māori Language, he was the first to advocate for a marae at the tertiary institution.

He served as the Māori Language Commissioner for Te Taura Whiri from 1997 to 2007, and was a member of Te Waka Toi, the Māori Board of Creative New Zealand in the early 2000s.

In 2014, he led the New Zealand delegation accompanying an exhibition of 50 Gottfried Lindauer paintings depicting Māori to Europe.

He was knighted in 2022 for services to Māori culture and education.

Throughout his career he continued to teach te reo Māori and advocate for Māori cultural recognition and development.

His tangi will be held at Otātara Marae, Waimā.

Labour MP Peeni Henare paid tribute to the well-respected kaumātua.

“Heartbreaking news for our people of Ngāpuhi who have lost a storehouse of knowledge and leader of Ngāpuhi,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“Described during Te Paparahi o te Raki Waitangi Tribunal hearings as a roaring lion, Sir Patu Hohepa took our people on a journey of recapturing our history and mātauranga.”

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriEducation

SHARE ME

More Stories

Labour pledges to keep free school lunch programme

Labour pledges to keep free school lunch programme

Chris Hipkins said it would cost about $650 million to continue the programme at about 1000 schools.

10:51am

2:26

'Devastated': Victoria University axes 229 jobs and six courses

'Devastated': Victoria University axes 229 jobs and six courses

The institution will no longer offer Greek, Latin, Italian, geophysics, geographic information science or physical geography.

7:10pm

‘Shattered’: Māori health board head says National plan a huge step back

‘Shattered’: Māori health board head says National plan a huge step back

6:30pm

National to expand work rights for international students if elected

National to expand work rights for international students if elected

Thu, Sep 21

ACT wants school league tables, 'traffic light' truancy system

ACT wants school league tables, 'traffic light' truancy system

Wed, Sep 20

11:14

Submissions low on introducing dedicated Māori seats to Auckland Council

Submissions low on introducing dedicated Māori seats to Auckland Council

Wed, Sep 20

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

4 mins ago

ACT wants to reverse pseudoephedrine ban

ACT wants to reverse pseudoephedrine ban

7 mins ago

Former NZOC boss bidding for Comm Games Federation presidency

Former NZOC boss bidding for Comm Games Federation presidency

26 mins ago

Delays expected at Auckland Airport as school holidays begin

Delays expected at Auckland Airport as school holidays begin

29 mins ago

Queenstown's wettest day in 24 years, snow hits parts of south

0:35

Queenstown's wettest day in 24 years, snow hits parts of south

41 mins ago

Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off stage

Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off stage

57 mins ago

Flashback Friday: Kim Hill's explosive interview with John Pilger

2:05

Flashback Friday: Kim Hill's explosive interview with John Pilger

More from Entertainment

Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off stage

Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off stage

The actor and comedian suffered rib and leg injuries from the scary fall.

41 mins ago

Coroner reveals Euphoria star Angus Cloud's cause of death

Coroner reveals Euphoria star Angus Cloud's cause of death

A Northern California coroner's office has confirmed the star accidentally overdosed on a number of drugs.

8:47am

Kim Kardashian in 'casual' relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

Kim Kardashian in 'casual' relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

5:00am

Anne Hathaway speaks out on three-year recovery after giving birth

Anne Hathaway speaks out on three-year recovery after giving birth

9:42pm

'Sick of being with myself': Lorde shares pain in letter to fans

'Sick of being with myself': Lorde shares pain in letter to fans

4:32pm