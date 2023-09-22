Entertainment
Kim Kardashian in 'casual' relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

5:00am
Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Kim Kardashian is said to be keeping things "fairly casual" with Odell Beckham.

The 42-year-old reality superstar - who was previously married to rapper Kanye West and has North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and three-year-old Psalm with him - is said to have grown closer to NFL footballer Odell, 30, in recent weeks but an insider has claimed that they are "not official" just yet.

The source told Us Weekly: "Their connection was mutual and grew flirtatious pretty quickly.

"They're dating, but things are still fairly casual. There's nothing official so they're both allowed to date other people. Although they're not committed, Kim usually dates one guy at a time, so she's not seeing anybody else."

The insider went on to add that Odell has been spending time with the reality TV dynasty at several high-profile events over the years and that Kim - who split from former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in August last year after nine months of dating - has the "approval" of her entire family.

The source added: "Odell [has] also spent time with most of the Kardashian family over the years at events like the Met Gala [and] the White Party. Neither one necessarily initiated things, but Odell did invite her to his birthday party last year.

"They have great chemistry and Kim's family fully approves."

The Kardashians star admitted earlier this year that she wanted to "take her time" when it comes to finding love again, noting that she had to be "mindful" of who she meets for the sake of her children.

Speaking on the On Purpose podcast, she said: "I definitely will take my time, and I think there's so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life.

"If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. It's obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it?

"There's so many factors, but I'll always believe in love and I'll always want that and I think that's such a magical part of life. But I think I'm so comfortable taking my time to not rush it."

2 mins ago

Coroner reveals Euphoria star Angus Cloud's cause of death

Coroner reveals Euphoria star Angus Cloud's cause of death

26 mins ago

F1: Liam Lawson has 'no idea' if he'll be offered full-time seat

F1: Liam Lawson has 'no idea' if he'll be offered full-time seat

57 mins ago

Russia strikes cities across Ukraine ahead of Zelensky meetings in US

Russia strikes cities across Ukraine ahead of Zelensky meetings in US

7:44am

Driver dies after crashing into stationary truck in Tūrangi

Driver dies after crashing into stationary truck in Tūrangi

7:07am

Queenstown declares state of emergency as rain lashes South Island

Queenstown declares state of emergency as rain lashes South Island

6:56am

Vote Compass reveals which cost of living policies Kiwis support

2:11

Vote Compass reveals which cost of living policies Kiwis support

