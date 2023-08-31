Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

10:12pm
Kanye West, now known as Ye and Kim Kardashian pictured in November, 2019.

Kanye West, now known as Ye and Kim Kardashian pictured in November, 2019. (Source: Associated Press)

Kim Kardashian is said to be “desperately embarrassed and worried” by her ex-husband Kanye West’s pantless antics.

The Kardashians star, 42, who has four children with the rapper, 46, and was married to him from 2014 until 2022, and reportedly now thinks something “clearly isn’t right” with him after he was seen with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy with his 28-year-old “wife” Bianca Censori.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Kim doesn’t know how she will explain it all to the kids.

“Kim’s been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca – like how will she explain it all to the kids?

“She’s embarrassed and worried for him – he’s wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn’t right.”

Kanye exposed his bare bum to tourists in neighbouring boats while riding a river taxi in Venice’s famed canals – while Bianca is regularly seen wearing revealing outfits.

The source added to The Sun: “It’s hard for (Kim) because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she’s pulled back into it.

“It’s like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage. She’d rather put it behind her and forget about it.”

Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting sons Saint, seven, and Psalm, four, as well as daughters North, 10, and Chicago, five, since their split.

During his bottom-baring outing, Kanye was dressed head-to-toe in his signature black, while Bianca donned a leather trench coat with little to nothing under it.

The pair “married” in a non-legally binding wedding ceremony in January, and were joined by an unidentified female friend. Kanye and Bianca got “hitched” two months after his divorce from Kim was finalised.

