Inexperienced Roses ready to 'take it' to Silver Ferns

England Netball are labelling the Taini Jamison Trophy series drama around their squad as a “miscommunication” with their development side settled in to Christchurch.

The Roses will take on the Silver Ferns in the first of three Tests in the Garden City on Sunday after naming a side that includes seven rookies and none of their World Cup silver medallists for the series.

Despite the selections – viewed initially by Netball New Zealand as “disappointing” and “disrespectful” – the young side thinks they have what it takes to upset the Ferns.

“We know that we can take it to them,” shooter Sasha Glasgow said.

That confidence is coming from their stand-in head coach for the tour with former Silver Fern Liana Leota stepping up to the role in the absence of Jess Thirlby.

England celebrate their silver medals at the Netball World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

“I think there's been miscommunications around those [selections],” Leota said.

“I think for us we're just worried about our performance strategies and what we need to get out of [the series].

“But I think what we throw out there will be exciting.”

Leota added while they may not have the international caps, the squad in Christchurch is still full of netball talent looking to take their shot in an intense series.

“We've been in training the last eight weeks and they've been put through the ringer,” she said.

“I think this is the hardest block I've seen any Roses team go through.”

It’s in part why Glasgow thinks the team can stun the Silver Ferns on home soil, having gotten a taste for southern hemisphere netball already with time in Super Netball in Australia.

“For us, it's not taking away how much of an honour and privilege it is to represent our country so we're really excited and we're staying in our bubble.”