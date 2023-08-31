Netball
1News

Under-strength England side named to take on Silver Ferns

By Kate Wells, Sport Reporter
59 mins ago
England celebrate after winning their semi-final against the Silver Ferns at the 2023 Netball World Cup.

England celebrate after winning their semi-final against the Silver Ferns at the 2023 Netball World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

England have named an inexperienced side to take on the Silver Ferns for the Taini Jamison Trophy starting September 24, with seven players in line to make their Roses debuts.

But out of the 12 players who won silver for England at the World Cup in Cape Town, none are making the trip - including coach Jess Thirlby.

Thirlby said the series presents an opportunity for new, returning and current Roses to get much needed exposure to international competition soon after their World Cup campaign.

“Many of this squad have had fantastic seasons within the Netball Super League, earning them selection into our Roses and Futures programmes for the coming year alongside more seasoned players who narrowly missed out on the recent World Cup.”

Former Silver Fern and England assistant Liana Leota will temporarily lead the Roses in the three Tests played in Christchurch, Porirua and Hamilton.

England Netball also confirmed all their athletes and staff, including Thirlby, will then "return" for their three-match home series against South Africa in December.

England celebrate their silver medals at the Netball World Cup.

England celebrate their silver medals at the Netball World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

"This series presents a brilliant opportunity for new, returning and current Roses and Future Roses athletes to get much-needed exposure to international competition soon after our World Cup campaign," Thirlby added.

"It’s important that we keep up the momentum in the short term but with the longer-term ambition of achieving further success in the next cycle with the World Cup in Sydney firmly in our minds."

It comes after last year’s Taini Jamison Trophy was reduced to two matches after Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls didn’t receive essential paperwork in time.

Jamaica too brought an under-strength side for the series and ended up having to name two former internationals based in Australia as well as coach Connie Francis for the two games, which the Silver Ferns comfortably won.

Jamaica was fined $9800 but Netball New Zealand suffered a significant financial loss. 1News has contacted Netball NZ for comment following this morning's squad selections in England.

The Silver Ferns teams for the Taini Jaimison Trophy and Constellation Cup series will be named on September 6.

Taini Jamison Trophy - Silver Ferns vs England Roses:

24 September, Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch

27 September, Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua

30 September, Globox Arena, Hamilton

