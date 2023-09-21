Trade Me Property reveals the most expensive places to rent in

Renters on Auckland's North Shore, Porirua and Manukau are currently paying the most rent per week in New Zealand.

According to new data from Trade Me Property, renters on the North Shore are forking out an average of $730 a week, climbing $30 on July.

Porirua saw rents go up 15% on July to $695, while Manukau city in Auckland saw a $10 jump to a new high of $690.

"After year's of strong rent growth in Aotearoa's main centres, it is now those districts slightly further from the main centres that have the highest rental price tag," Trade Me property sales director Gavin Lloyd said.

"It seems Kiwis are opting for a slightly longer commute in exchange for a bit more space and a quieter neighbourhood."

ADVERTISEMENT

A "surprising addition" to the top 10 was Tauranga, which came in at number six with a median weekly rent of $680 per week — overtaking rents in districts Auckland city and Wellington city.

"There's a lot to love about living in Tauranga with the beach at your doorstep and relaxed lifestyle," Lloyd remarked.

He said rentals in Auckland city and Wellington city are often townhouses, apartments and units — which is why central areas appear to be cheaper.

"Unfortunately, no matter which district you are in, it is likely that it is now costing you more to rent than the same time last year and, in some cases, than in July," Lloyd said.

Rents up nationwide

Across the country, rents climbed during August — with supply falling and demand on the rise.

Supply fell 17% year-on-year, while demand increased 14%, skyrocketing prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The median rent in August, compared with a year ago, climbed 7% to $620.

"Rents in Canterbury reached a new record at $570, along with Northland at $590 and Otago at $560," Lloyd said.

"Meanwhile, Marlborough, Southland, Nelson/Tasman and Auckland all experienced a double-digit percentage increase in median weekly rent when compared with the year prior."

What is the most expensive type of property to rent?

The data shows that "large properties" containing more than five bedrooms saw an 8% jump in August.

Lloyd said this jump saw the country's median weekly rent climb to $995, close to $1000.

Auckland has already passed that mark, with large properties up 15% at $1130.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every large property in the country saw increases, aside from Wellington — which dropped 1% to $985.