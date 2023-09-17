Outdated zoning issue leaves some Queenstown renters shortchanged

Renters in parts of Queenstown who have been struggling to keep up with rising costs are missing out on an accommodation supplement because of an outdated zoning issue.

Places like the tourism mecca have been growing at an astronomical rate – but new suburbs like Lake Hayes, Shotover Country and Hanley's Farm are all still classed as "rural" even though they are now well-built-up urban areas.

That means those seeking government help to pay their rent get a much lower support payment, or in some cases, nothing at all.

Mum and receptionist Zara Ward moved back to Queenstown earlier this year with her partner for work and to raise her two-year-old child. "It's pretty tough," she said. "There's such a rental crisis in Queenstown.

"Finding a house is really tough and then being able to afford a house is even worse."

ADVERTISEMENT

She was eligible for the supplement just up the road in another suburb, but she isn't eligible now.

"When we first lived in Queenstown, we were able to get [the supplement] because we lived in Frankton... and when we moved out to Lake Hayes, we weren't able to get it cause it was classed as rural... so we don't get anything.

"It's pretty ridiculous… it's just so outdated."

But Ward and her family are just one of thousands across New Zealand struggling with the same problem as new developments pop up, areas aren't updated, and they're left incorrectly zoned, making the support mechanism unfair.

As a last resort, Queenstown leaders jumped out of a plane and launched a petition urging for action.

Now, it has seen some success with a cross-party committee agreeing change is needed.

Parliament's Petitions Committee recommends the list of areas eligible for the supplement be updated every time Stats NZ changes geographic boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salvation Army Queenstown spokesperson Andrew Wilson told 1News: "It is encouraging to see our democratic system working for us... to get that response was a relief and [I] couldn't be happier."

The district's mayor Glyn Lewers said it was "great news".

"It's a positive first step, so hopefully the new incoming government will pick it up and run with it."

Judging by the responses at this week's Great Finance Debate in the tourism mecca, it sounds like political parties will.

ACT leader David Seymour said: "Yeah, it seems fair, and I think it's the right thing to do."

Labour's finance spokesperson Grant Robertson said: "I think sometimes you've just got to admit that the settings are wrong and they need to be changed."

National's finance spokesperson,Nicola Willis said: "We're going to rezone it, we're going to make sure that it's fair, but we're going to make sure that it's a way that is fair and consistent across the country and sustainable into the future."

ADVERTISEMENT

Green Party co-leader James Shaw agreed: "The accommodation supplement is one of the areas that has got completely bonkers rules of which this is one."

Meanwhile, Ward thinks it could see her family receive up to $300 a week.

"When we first applied, they [Ministry of Social Development] said we were going to get around like $305 like the maximum, and that's because we were in Queenstown.

"It would make a huge difference, it would actually make a huge difference," she said.

And not just for her but also others in Queenstown's high rental market.

"I think it's just great for people and I think it takes a relief off of people's shoulders. Just to know if they need the help, they can get it. It's not just a closed door, they can ask for help and they are gonna get it," Ward said.

The recommendation is now up to the next government who have until December to push the notion forward into law.