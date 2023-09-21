Entertainment
Mark Wahlberg hints at retirement from acting

2:54pm
Mark Wahlberg is reflecting on his career trajectory.

Mark Wahlberg is reflecting on his career trajectory. (Source: Getty)

Mark Wahlberg says he won't be acting "that much longer".

The 52-year-old Ted star has admitted he's being kept busy with his work as a producer as well as his various business interests - which include food chain Wahlburgers and nutrition company Performance Inspired - and he's also keen to step behind the camera to fulfil his dream of becoming a director.

He told Cigar Aficionado: "Well I’m certainly working harder now than ever, I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now. That’s for sure. Because that’s the most difficult thing."

When asked what he would like to do next, Wahlberg replied: "Direct [I'm excited about] working with some of the other great talents. Working with the next batch of great talent."

He also revealed he initially started working as a producer in Hollywood to help bolster his acting career.

Wahlberg explained: "I started becoming a producer out of necessity. I didn’t want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise or whoever was already established before me and were the guys at the time, and Leo [DiCaprio], to go and pass on a movie until I could get my hands on it

"I was always proactive in trying to find material and things that I could produce. That I knew was right for me, [to] create my own destiny."

Wahlberg previously admitted he has been getting fussier about which acting projects to take on in recent years because he doesn't like having to leave his wife Rhea Durham and their four kids for long periods of time.

Speaking to Etonline.com last year, he explained: "It's gotta be something special to really bring me, you know, to leave home, to leave those guys behind because it's the biggest sacrifice in the making for sure."

