Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

12:20pm
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness said they felt "blessed" to be together for so long.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness said they felt "blessed" to be together for so long. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have split after nearly 30 years of marriage.

The Wolverine actor, 54, and his 67-year-old partner, who wed in 1996 and have two adoptive kids – Oscar Maximilian Jackman, 23, and 18-year-old Ava Eliot Jackman – announced today in a joint statement that they were breaking up, telling fans they felt "blessed" for the time they had together.

They told People: "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

"We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The pair signed off as "Deb and Hugh Jackman" and concluded: "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

They met on the set of TV series Correlli in their native Australia in 1995 and their marriage was thought to be one of the strongest in showbiz.

The former couple were regularly spotted out together, including on rides around New York City in scooters and swimming in the Hamptons.

One of The Greatest Showman star Hugh's last Instagram posts with his now-estranged wife was when they attended the Met Gala together in May.

It is unclear at the moment why they decided to split so soon after the getaway.

But they often faced trolling over their 13-year age-difference.

In 2014, Deborra said she felt it was an insult to tell her that she was "lucky" to be married to the younger actor.

She told Woman's Weekly: "That to me is a putdown. [It's] like you suggesting I won [a]… raffle. I think we create our own destiny.

"When people look at my life, they don't know the challenges [I face], just like I don't know someone else's [challenges]."

