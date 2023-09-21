New Zealand
1News

Fact check: Leaders’ claims in the first debate put to the test

Wed, Sep 20

Academics at Auckland University’s Public Policy Institute (PPI) have run their eye over last night's TVNZ Leaders' Debate and given their verdict.

They found that Hipkins was right to say inflation is coming down, but partly wrong to claim National tax cuts would worsen inflation.

Meanwhile, Luxon was incorrect to claim National invented the phrase “by Māori, for Māori” but on the mark in saying retail crime had doubled in the last two years. The PPI found Luxon to be the main offender on making false claims in the debate.

See the summary of their fact checking below and the full explanation of their findings here.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

TRUE

• Inflation is coming down (Hipkins).

• No mobile dental clinics have been delivered (Luxon).

• More than 50,000 gang members have been charged under Operation Cobalt (Hipkins).

• Retail crime has doubled in the last 2 years (Luxon).

• 80% of bootcamp kids reoffended (Hipkins).

• Rents are up $180 per week (Luxon).

MOSTLY TRUE

• Three-quarters of young offenders in the Circuit Breaker programme have not re-offended (Hipkins).

• Labour gave $2.7 million for meth rehab (Luxon). They did, but not direct to gangs as indicated.

• The minimum wage has increased $6.95 per hour under Labour (Hipkins).

• There’s a deficit of 1700 doctors and 4800 nurses (Luxon).

• An extra 1800 police officers have been added (Hipkins).

• The current government aims to reduce prison population by 30% (Luxon). Correct, but not Labour's own policy in this area.

HALF TRUE

• National tax cuts would make inflation worse (Hipkins) – that depends on government spending.

• Gumboot Friday has delivered 100,000 counselling sessions (Luxon) – just 28,000 of them were funded.

• Ram-raids happen twice a day (Luxon) – it’s not an official crime so it’s hard to quantify.

MOSTLY UNTRUE

• Foreign home buyers tax would bring in $750 million (Luxon) - in reality, it is estimated to be about $210 million.

FALSE

• No fruit and veg GST savings will be passed on to customers (Luxon) - Grocery Commissioner will monitor pricing to prevent this. Evidence from Australia suggests this can work.

• Labour didn’t implement the Circuit Breaker initiative (Luxon) - Has been rolled out and is being extended.

• National supports school lunches for all (Luxon) - They support the current policy (targeted lunches) pending a review of costs.

• National invented “By Māori, for Māori” (Luxon) - Used in matauranga Māori by Māori thinkers and leaders such as Mason Durie decades before

• Every single health outcome has gone backwards under Labour (Luxon) - Most health outcomes (eg general mortality, cancer deaths, maternal health) have remained the same or improved.

New ZealandYour Vote 2023Labour PartyNational PartyChris HipkinsChristopher LuxonElection Debates 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

ACT doubles down on raising the pension age to 67

ACT doubles down on raising the pension age to 67

ACT has unveiled changes to its alternative budget, softening its tax cuts and speeding up the rate at which the superannuation eligibility age rises.

52 mins ago

Election live: Jacinda Ardern reveals details of new book

Election live: Jacinda Ardern reveals details of new book

1News reporters bring you the latest election updates from across the country.

3:14pm

5:27

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media from Napier

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media from Napier

12:53pm

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks from Invercargill

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks from Invercargill

9:21am

National to expand work rights for international students if elected

National to expand work rights for international students if elected

9:11am

Wairoa Mayor wants National, ACT commitment on cyclone recovery

Wairoa Mayor wants National, ACT commitment on cyclone recovery

9:02am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

'Sick of being with myself': Lorde shares pain in letter to fans

'Sick of being with myself': Lorde shares pain in letter to fans

26 mins ago

'Record-smashing' September heat recorded in Hawke's Bay

'Record-smashing' September heat recorded in Hawke's Bay

29 mins ago

Fonterra posts massive profit, pays record dividend

2:06

Fonterra posts massive profit, pays record dividend

34 mins ago

LIVE: Torrential rain sees state of emergency declared in Gore

0:20

LIVE: Torrential rain sees state of emergency declared in Gore

41 mins ago

World's best airport set to go passport-free

World's best airport set to go passport-free

52 mins ago

ACT doubles down on raising the pension age to 67

ACT doubles down on raising the pension age to 67

More from Entertainment

'Sick of being with myself': Lorde shares pain in letter to fans

'Sick of being with myself': Lorde shares pain in letter to fans

The 26-year-old appeared introspective as she wrote of her struggles and her hopes for the year ahead.

11 mins ago

Mark Wahlberg hints at retirement from acting

Mark Wahlberg hints at retirement from acting

After years in front of the camera, Wahlberg says his time acting is limited.

2:54pm

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

9:34pm

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

8:30pm

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Wed, Sep 20