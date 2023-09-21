New Zealand
1News

IPCA 'appalled' after arrested teen denied shower after soiling herself

7 mins ago
As officers pulled the girl out of a stolen car in July last year she urinated and soiled herself.

As officers pulled the girl out of a stolen car in July last year she urinated and soiled herself. (Source: 1News)

A Christchurch teenager who urinated and soiled herself while being arrested wasn't allowed to shower in custody, leaving the police watchdog appalled.

On July 27 last year, a 14-year-old girl was spotted driving a Toyota as part of a convoy of three stolen vehicles across Christchurch.

Police saw the convoy driving dangerously and followed them to the Riccarton Mall McDonald's car park. The officer parked his car behind the Toyota to block it in.

This led to the teenager ramming the officer's car around three times.

After getting out of his car, the teen ignored the officer's request to exit the Toyota, prompting him to smash the driver's window.

Soon after, another officer joined him, and they pulled the 14-year-old out of the car, which was when she urinated and soiled herself.

She also ended up with a cut on her head, glass in her right eye and bruises across her body.

While being held in custody, police gave her wipes, a change of clothes and a sink to clean herself but denied the girl's request for a shower.

A complaint about the girl's treatment was filed to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), who found the level of care she received while in custody "appalling".

"We found that by not allowing the girl to shower, police breached their policy for managing people in custody and acted inconsistently with the s23(5) of the Bill of Rights Act," the watchdog said.

"The Authority found it appalling that she wasn't given the opportunity to shower."

A complaint was also made about the officer's use of force during the arrest, but the IPCA found it to be "justified considering the dynamic circumstances surrounding her arrest".

"We found that the force used by the officers was reasonable, necessary, and proportionate to the force the girl used in resistance by ramming the police car."

Police respond

In a statement, police said it was "regrettable" the teen was not allowed to take a shower.

"A subsequent police investigation found that her custody evaluation was not completed to a satisfactory level," a spokesperson said.

Two custody officers have been spoken to "and have taken on board learnings from this incident".

"The Christchurch custody suite has also taken steps to ensure they are better able to meet the needs of detainees.

"As a result, police have addressed the expectations and their obligations to individuals in the custody suite with staff to ensure adequate care is provided."

The IPCA found police have since "taken proactive steps" to make sure they have adequate clothing and have adequate clothing, reminding staff of their obligations.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

No prosecutions after Kaikōura boat tragedy investigation

No prosecutions after Kaikōura boat tragedy investigation

Five members of a nature photography group were killed aboard the i-Catcher on September 10 last year when it capsized off Goose Bay near Kaikōura.

10:43am

4:28

Raging scrub fire prompts evacuations north of Twizel

Raging scrub fire prompts evacuations north of Twizel

Seven helicopters with monsoon buckets are in the air tackling the fire at Pukaki Downs.

9:56am

2:08

Two homes shot at overnight in Auckland's Māngere, Ōtara

Two homes shot at overnight in Auckland's Māngere, Ōtara

8:00am

11 fire crews tackle large scrub fire north of Twizel

11 fire crews tackle large scrub fire north of Twizel

9:39pm

Coromandel gang violence during weekend a 'one off', councillor says

Coromandel gang violence during weekend a 'one off', councillor says

7:59pm

Activist accused of assaulting Posie Parker wants charge dismissed

Activist accused of assaulting Posie Parker wants charge dismissed

7:01pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

IPCA 'appalled' after arrested teen denied shower after soiling herself

IPCA 'appalled' after arrested teen denied shower after soiling herself

26 mins ago

Election live: 'This is a Govt that cannot deliver a pizza' - Luxon

5:27

Election live: 'This is a Govt that cannot deliver a pizza' - Luxon

37 mins ago

Trade Me Property reveals the most expensive places to rent in

Trade Me Property reveals the most expensive places to rent in

45 mins ago

Full video: Grant Robertson speaks about GDP figures

Full video: Grant Robertson speaks about GDP figures

10:50am

BREAKING

Slight growth in NZ economy, GDP up 0.9%

Slight growth in NZ economy, GDP up 0.9%

10:43am

No prosecutions after Kaikōura boat tragedy investigation

4:28

No prosecutions after Kaikōura boat tragedy investigation

More from Entertainment

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

The Yellowstone actor has been locked in a bitter dispute with Baumgartner since she filed to end their 18-year marriage in May.

9:34pm

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

"If I had pearls, I’d be clutching them very tightly after tonight’s episode," writes former Celebrity Treasure Island winner Matty McLean.

8:30pm

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

12:02pm

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

Wed, Sep 20

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Tue, Sep 19