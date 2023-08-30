Police officer used 'unreasonable force' on woman who bit him

An Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation has found an officer used "unreasonable force" on a woman after she bit him during an arrest.

The officer punched the woman in the head after she bit his left forearm during her arrest in April last year for breaching bail conditions in Auckland.

The IPCA believe the closed fist punch was not the best course of action, as officers are specifically trained to stop assaults using less force.

“The force the officer used was ultimately unreasonable because he could have used the less violent option of an open palm strike to stop the assault,” said Judge Kenneth Johnston KC.

The report found the woman sustained a cut above her left eye and surrounding facial bruising, but was not attended to with appropriate medical care or evidence of injury.

Police admitted the lack of required medical response, along with the absence of photo documentation of her injuries.

"We place high expectations on all of our employees across the organisation and as a result an employment process was carried out," Auckland police Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel said.

While the officer remains employed by the New Zealand Police, Patel reassured that refresher training around staff documenting injuries will take place.