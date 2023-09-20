Politics
Watch the highlights from TVNZ's Leaders' Debate: Hipkins v Luxon

22 mins ago

Last night saw TVNZ's first 2023 election Leaders' Debate, featuring National's Christopher Luxon and Labour's Chris Hipkins, take place.

Last week's 1News Verian poll saw National (39%) hold a commanding lead over Labour (28%), and in position to form the next government with ACT.

Hipkins and Luxon would have both hoped their performances in the debate moderated by 1News political editor Jessica Mutch McKay would have tipped the balance in their direction.

Check out all the highlights in the video above, and tune into 1News at 6pm and 1News.co.nz today for the latest poll results.

