Vote Compass: Who took out the first TVNZ Leaders' Debate?

National leader Christopher Luxon took out last night's TVNZ Leaders' Debate, results from 1News Vote Compass suggest.

People using Vote Compass who watched the debate were asked: "From what you saw, heard or read about the debate, who do you think won?"

Of the 2947 who responded, 26% thought Labour leader Chris Hipkins won, while 42% thought Christopher Luxon had taken out the debate.

Thirty-two per cent of respondents put "Don't know".

Last night Luxon and Hipkins butted heads over the state of the economy and their respective economic plans, along with potential coalition arrangements and whether Labour has the support of gangs.

Experts meanwhile ruled the debate was a draw. Former MP Tau Henare — who has represented both NZ First and National in Parliament — began by calling the clash "boring" and "mild".

1News deputy political editor Maiki Sherman said Hipkins "could have brought a lot more fight, a lot more mongrel". Former Labour leader David Cunliffe said Hipkins had, in the first half of the debate, given "far too much free run to Luxon, who made the best of it".

What is Vote Compass?

By using Vote Compass, New Zealanders can find out which political parties they are with on the key issues facing the country.

You can choose to agree or disagree with 30 statements about issues like health, education, the environment, and tax. Vote Compass will then analyse your answers with the policies of different parties and show you how similar they are to your own views.

Where do you sit? Find out here at: 1News.co.nz/VoteCompass

University of Auckland associate professor Jennifer Lees-Marshment said the results from the tool also serve as a way to gauge the public's insights on hot topics, as they are tabulated by researchers every few days.

Lees-Marshment said the results on key issues reported from Vote Compass would help "elevate" the voice of the public for how politicians and the media discussed the election.

Developed by a team of social and statistical scientists from Vox Pop Labs, Vote Compass is a civic engagement application offered in New Zealand exclusively by 1News/TVNZ. The findings are based on 2947 respondents who participated in Vote Compass from September 19, 2023 to September 20, 2023 and who watched the leaders' debate on September 19, 2023.

Unlike online opinion polls, respondents to Vote Compass are not pre-selected. Similar to opinion polls, however, the data are a non-random sample from the population and have been weighted in order to approximate a representative sample. The Vote Compass sample data have been weighted by gender, age, education, income, region, Māori ancestry, and partisanship to ensure the overall composition reflects that of the actual population of New Zealand according to census data and other population estimates.