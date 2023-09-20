Politics
Watch: Christopher Luxon tries his hand at goat milking

11:43am

Life on the campaign trail can bring all sorts of interesting experiences for politicians, as National leader Christopher Luxon found today.

Fresh off last night's TVNZ Leaders' Debate, Luxon found himself at Oete Goat Farm in Patumahoe, South Auckland.

Accompanied by fellow National MP Andrew Bayly, media and farm employees, Luxon tried his hand at milking goats, having earlier done the slightly easier task of holding a young goat.

He said milking goats was was harder than milking cows.

"About three-and-a-half out of 10, just putting it out there," Luxon said of his effort.

Luxon offered for the media to have a go — but there were no takers.

Luxon said he enjoyed last night's debate, where he and Labour's Chris Hipkins locked horns on a number of issues.

"I actually really enjoyed last night. I didn't quite know what to expect. The time went through really fast, as I said last night, and you know, I really enjoyed being able to sort of have a platform to be able to say, look, I think there is a strong difference between the two of us and our parties."

