Campaign trail: Hipkins tickles a robot, Luxon serves ice cream

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
4:02pm

In one of the lighter moments of the campaign trail so far, Labour leader Chris Hipkins has tickled a robot.

He declined, when offered, the opportunity to also dance with the robot, which was being demonstrated to him at the Centre for Automation and Robotic Engineering Science at the University of Auckland today.

While there, Hipkins announced his five economic priorities should Labour be re-elected to power.

The robot responded to Hipkins' tickle with a giggle, before he encouraged deputy leader Carmel Sepuloni to "have a go".

Hipkins' guide then offered for him to see the robot dance.

"Yep, go on then," Hipkins said.

"As long as I don't have to follow along."

Hipkins, Sepuloni and list candidate Camilla Belich then watched the robot dance, with Hipkins saying the android's moves were "much better than mine".

Hipkins and Sepuloni then left without acknowledging the robot's efforts, although when the robot bowed, Belich responded with a shallow bow back.

Meanwhile in Christchurch, National leader Christopher Luxon put his ice cream serving skills to the test at Rollickin Gelato on Cashel St, where he took part in a scooping contest and helped mix gelato.

It came before his party announced a pledge to invest $257 million over four years in thousands more electric vehicle chargers, should it get into power after the election.

