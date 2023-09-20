New Zealand
1News

No tsunami risk after 'strong' magnitude 6.0 quake in Canterbury

10:52am
More than 14,000 people have reported feeling the quake north of Geraldine.

More than 14,000 people have reported feeling the quake north of Geraldine. (Source: GeoNet)

There is no tsunami risk after a "strong" magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Canterbury this morning.

The quake struck 45km north of Geraldine around 9.14am at a depth of 11km. It was felt by thousands of people across the South Island.

Canterbury farmer Sarah Hussey told 1News it felt much stronger for her than any of the other quakes in Canterbury in the past. She is located about 15km from the epicentre.

"Previously, the house would just shake. But with this quake it felt like it actually lifted up."

She said there was no noticeable damage.

“There's no damage here, but I thought it was thunder for a start. The house lifted up for a bit.

"Everyone's fine and well. We've been out checking header tanks and everything seems fine."

GeoNet said more than 14,000 people felt the quake, with 11 people describing its shaking as "extreme".

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said no reports of damage have been received so far.

People have taken to social media to describe the shaking, with someone in Christchurch saying it was "long and rolling".

One person in Rangiora said there had been a "short, sharp shake", while another in Timaru said it felt "super strong" there.

In Dunedin, the quake was described as a "long wobble".

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have said there is no tsunami risk to New Zealand following the quake.

It also said there are no reports of damage at this stage.

New ZealandChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Air purifiers hope to help asthmatics deal with Bromley's 'putrid smell'

Air purifiers hope to help asthmatics deal with Bromley's 'putrid smell'

Residents in the eastern suburb of Bromley have been grappling with an ongoing "putrid smell" in the area, linked to both the city council-owned compost and wastewater treatment plants.

7:16am

Future of NZ's schools for students with high needs remains in limbo

Future of NZ's schools for students with high needs remains in limbo

Last year the United Nations recommended the Government close the three Residential Specialist Schools, but neither Labour or National will say what the future for the schools holds.

7:15pm

1:47

Mystery as nearly 700kg of meat dumped in Christchurch bins

Mystery as nearly 700kg of meat dumped in Christchurch bins

6:32pm

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

Tue, Sep 19

2:36

Five injured after bus rolls near Ashburton

Five injured after bus rolls near Ashburton

Mon, Sep 18

Miniature artist rebuilding Christchurch's lost buildings

Miniature artist rebuilding Christchurch's lost buildings

Mon, Sep 18

1:22

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

18 mins ago

ACT wants school league tables, 'traffic light' truancy system

11:14

ACT wants school league tables, 'traffic light' truancy system

29 mins ago

LIVE: Chris Hipkins speak to media from East Coast

LIVE: Chris Hipkins speak to media from East Coast

44 mins ago

Body cam video shows US school band director tasered multiple times

1:19

Body cam video shows US school band director tasered multiple times

12:02pm

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

11:43am

Watch: Christopher Luxon tries his hand at goat milking

0:35

Watch: Christopher Luxon tries his hand at goat milking

11:11am

Hunter Biden to plead not guilty to firearms charges

Hunter Biden to plead not guilty to firearms charges

More from Entertainment

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

The 35-year-old pop star and the 34-year-old rap star have dropped photos of their family of four, including their second son.

12:02pm

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

No-one wants to be the unfortunate candidate, but someone’s gotta leave first.

9:23am

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

9:17pm

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

7:58pm

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

3:31pm