No tsunami risk after 'strong' magnitude 6.0 quake in Canterbury

There is no tsunami risk after a "strong" magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Canterbury this morning.

The quake struck 45km north of Geraldine around 9.14am at a depth of 11km. It was felt by thousands of people across the South Island.

Canterbury farmer Sarah Hussey told 1News it felt much stronger for her than any of the other quakes in Canterbury in the past. She is located about 15km from the epicentre.

"Previously, the house would just shake. But with this quake it felt like it actually lifted up."

She said there was no noticeable damage.

“There's no damage here, but I thought it was thunder for a start. The house lifted up for a bit.

"Everyone's fine and well. We've been out checking header tanks and everything seems fine."

GeoNet said more than 14,000 people felt the quake, with 11 people describing its shaking as "extreme".

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said no reports of damage have been received so far.

People have taken to social media to describe the shaking, with someone in Christchurch saying it was "long and rolling".

One person in Rangiora said there had been a "short, sharp shake", while another in Timaru said it felt "super strong" there.

In Dunedin, the quake was described as a "long wobble".

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have said there is no tsunami risk to New Zealand following the quake.

It also said there are no reports of damage at this stage.