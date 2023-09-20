World
Kiwi comedian Mel Bracewell drops f-bomb in front of Aussie PM

3:11pm

Kiwi comedian Melanie Bracewell has had a memorable evening with Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, dropping an f-bomb in front of him during a television interview.

Bracewell and Tim McDonald co-host the Aussie show Cheap Seats, which featured Australian prime minister Albanese being interviewed by the pair.

Bracewell gave fake citizenship papers to Albanese to sign, which the prime minister did, but things quickly took a turn for the worse for the Kiwi comedian.

Towards the end of the segment, Bracewell accidentally dropped her microphone as she fixed her dress and swore.

“Sorry, sorry. F***!” she said.

The live studio audience and Albanese could be heard laughing at the gaffe.

“I'm sorry, I'm sorry,” Bracewell said.

“I didn't mean to swear in front of you, that's embarrassing.”

McDonald gave back to Albanese Bracewell’s fake citizenship papers, saying “feel free to write ‘denied’ on that now.”

Albanese drew a line through the papers and said: “If we denied Australian citizenship [to those] who said that word, we'd really struggle. We'd really have a skills crisis!” prompting another laugh from the audience.

Bracewell was also able to see the funny side, tweeting on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter: "sometimes you have a wardrobe malfunction and it's not a big deal, other times it's in front of the Prime Minister of Australia."

