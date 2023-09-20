New Zealand
1News

'Disappointing result': Three caught drink-driving on way to work

1:29pm
Police at a drink-driving checkpoint (file image).

Police at a drink-driving checkpoint (file image). (Source: 1News)

Three people on their way to work in Hamilton in the morning tested over the legal alcohol limit, in what police say is a "disappointing result".

Officers conducted checkpoints in Hamilton Central on Seddon Rd and Tristram St, and in Dinsdale on Newcastle Rd.

Two of the people blew over 400mcg — the legal limit is 250mcg — while the third was more than twice over the limit.

Senior Sergeant Phil Ruddell said the results were "disappointing".

It comes after police earlier caught 59 people drink-driving in Hamilton over two weekends this month.

