NZ's deadliest year for drunk drivers in a decade - new data

5:00am
Car crash (file image) (Source: istock.com)

Drunk driving fatalities hit a decade-high in New Zealand last year, according to new data released by the AA.

Road deaths involving drunk drivers spiked last year, with 111 road deaths happening in crashes where a driver was over the legal limit or otherwise refused a test.

That compared to 78 deaths in the same category in 2021, according to the data released by Waka Kotahi to AA.

The motoring association's road safety spokesperson Dylan Thomsen said AA believed the data showed Aotearoa is "losing the battle on drunk driving".

"It's more than double the 53 drunk driving deaths recorded in 2013. It seems to show the relationship between alcohol and driving in this country is getting worse.

"Right now, New Zealand is losing the battle on drunk driving. The numbers are getting worse rather than better and we have to flip that around."

The figures showed that there were 77 above-limit or refused test-related deaths in 2020, 86 in 2019, 81 in 2018, 76 in 2017, 67 in 2016, 65 in 2015, 48 in 2014, and 53 in 2013.

Between 2018 and 2022, the three worst affected regions have been Waikato, with 132 alcohol-related deaths; Auckland, 89 deaths; and Northland, 79 deaths.

The AA, which advocates on motoring policy, used the data to call for increased breath screening and more alcohol checkpoints.

"The Government has to find a solution to get alcohol checkpoint numbers back up and start turning the tide on drunk driving," Thomsen said.

"We simply aren't doing enough alcohol checkpoints. They are a critical tool in preventing deaths and serious injuries on our roads.

"For checkpoints to act as an effective deterrent drivers need to regularly be seeing them — as well as being a deterrent, they are a crucial final line of defence to stop impaired drivers harming themselves and others."

The Government has set a goal of reducing the road toll 40% by 2030 with an ultimate goal to achieve zero deaths on New Zealand's roads.

Waka Kotahi has been approached for comment.

