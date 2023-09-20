New Zealand
1News

Concerns for young woman missing for over a week

1:17pm
Aliyha was last seen in the small Waikato town of Te Kauwhata last Tuesday, September 12.

Aliyha was last seen in the small Waikato town of Te Kauwhata last Tuesday, September 12. (Source: Supplied)

There are concerns for the well-being of a young woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Police said Aliyha was last seen in the small Waikato town of Te Kauwhata last Tuesday, September 12.

"She was wearing light-blue coloured, branded tracksuit pants and matching hoodie," a police spokesperson said.

"She may have travelled to the Auckland area."

Both police and her family have concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Aliyha or has information on her whereabouts can call police on 111.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Disappointing result': Three caught drink-driving on way to work

'Disappointing result': Three caught drink-driving on way to work

It comes after checkpoints were put in place on roads in Hamilton Central and Dinsdale.

1:29pm

Rescue helicopter crashes during mission on Waikato mountain

Rescue helicopter crashes during mission on Waikato mountain

No one was injured in the accident.

8:52pm

Gas leak closes Hamilton road

Gas leak closes Hamilton road

Mon, Sep 18

National's anti-fluoride, anti-mandate MP-in-waiting: Ryan Hamilton

National's anti-fluoride, anti-mandate MP-in-waiting: Ryan Hamilton

Mon, Sep 18

Teen arrested, another critical after serious Hamilton bar assault

Teen arrested, another critical after serious Hamilton bar assault

Sat, Sep 16

Hamilton woman wins dream New York trip after husband's death

Hamilton woman wins dream New York trip after husband's death

Fri, Sep 15

3:51

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

1 min ago

Heavy spring snow set to hit South Island

Heavy spring snow set to hit South Island

7 mins ago

German court oversees case against Madeleine McCann suspect

German court oversees case against Madeleine McCann suspect

18 mins ago

Election live: TVNZ reveals viewing figures for first debate

6:11

Election live: TVNZ reveals viewing figures for first debate

22 mins ago

Swimmers told to avoid Taranaki lake after algae bloom

Swimmers told to avoid Taranaki lake after algae bloom

32 mins ago

Could you name your baby Methamphetamine Rules in NZ?

Could you name your baby Methamphetamine Rules in NZ?

43 mins ago

NZ set to exit recession, data expected to show

NZ set to exit recession, data expected to show

More from Entertainment

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

The 35-year-old pop star and the 34-year-old rap star have dropped photos of their family of four, including their second son.

12:02pm

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

No-one wants to be the unfortunate candidate, but someone’s gotta leave first.

9:23am

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

9:17pm

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

7:58pm

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Tue, Sep 19