Concerns for young woman missing for over a week

There are concerns for the well-being of a young woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Police said Aliyha was last seen in the small Waikato town of Te Kauwhata last Tuesday, September 12.

"She was wearing light-blue coloured, branded tracksuit pants and matching hoodie," a police spokesperson said.

"She may have travelled to the Auckland area."

Both police and her family have concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Aliyha or has information on her whereabouts can call police on 111.