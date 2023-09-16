'Guns pointed at my staff's heads': Bar manager speaks after robbery

The manager of Wapiti Sports Bar in Auckland's Point Chevalier says his staff have been unable to sleep after intruders broke in overnight and allegedly pointed guns at the bar workers' heads.

Anton Rogers-Williams was not present, but said five of his team were there at the time of the robbery: a duty manager, a bar staff member, a security guard, a DJ and the DJ's sister.

He said his team was packing up just before 2am this morning, when a three-minute ordeal played out that left them "shocked".

"When it got to the end of the night, after the bar had been cleaned... all the cash had been tallied up... as they were turning the lights off and about to set the alarm, a group of all-aged individuals basically bypassed the security and the DJ that were outside, and came screaming through the door," he told 1News.

Wapiti Sports Bar manager Anton Rogers-Williams. (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

"They went straight for the staff before they could set the alarm... I'm gonna put it bluntly, [they had] guns pointed at my staff's heads, and basically kept them in the same location so they weren't even able to reach any [panic buttons]."

Rogers-Williams said cash was stolen and the bar lost their "entire float, gaming float and banking for the last few days".

But above all else, he was relieved his staff were unharmed.

"At the end of the day, I've explained to my staff, money's replaceable but a person isn't.

"We have counselling and everything set up... I basically told my staff that they are to relax, do what they can and not to worry about coming into the bar."

The break-in has also disrupted income for Wapiti Sports Bar, leaving it closed tonight on a Saturday - a peak business day - and ahead of a Warriors match this evening.

"It's taken a bit of a toll towards us... we are a sports bar and we do have a big game event on tonight," Rogers-Williams said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That would also take a big impact towards us in terms of revenue... it also puts a damper on our reputation as being one of the places that's technically always open."

Rogers-Williams said he would be taking action to prevent future incidents, including portable panic buttons and more security guards.

"We are increasing security measures, and I would recommend local businesses in the area that operate the same sort of venue to potentially do the same."

Police are currently seeking witnesses to the robbery, including sightings of two men seen in CCTV footage and a silver Toyota Mark X with the registration HTU397.