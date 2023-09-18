Politics
1News

'We can turn these polls around' - Labour's campaign boss

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
2:27pm
Labour campaign chairwoman Megan Woods

Labour campaign chairwoman Megan Woods (Source: 1News)

Labour's campaign chairperson said the party can turn its poll results around.

Megan Woods, who oversees the party's campaign, was in Tauranga today alongside Labour leader Chris Hipkins to announce a new energy plan the party said could cut bills in half.

She was asked if she was satisfied with how the campaign was going for Labour given its poor performance in the polls.

In the latest 1News Verian poll, released last week, National was up 2% to 39%, while Labour was down 1% to 28%.

The poll showed the centre-right bloc - National and ACT, would only just have the numbers to govern on 62 seats, but Labour, the Greens and te Pāti Māori languished on a total combined seat tally of 51.

Woods said Labour volunteers and candidates were "out there every single day, talking to people, we’re fighting for every vote".

"We’ll continue to keep doing that. I believe we can turn these polls around."

Asked if that was an ambitious strategy to revive electoral hopes for the party, Woods said it was.

"I can tell you door-knocking thousands of houses across the country, making tens of thousands of phone calls is quite ambitious.

"You can see how much ambition is there.

"We’re out, we’re talking to people about the things that matter to them. We’ve got an extensive network of volunteers [who] are out doing that each and every day and that is ambitious.

"Elections aren’t - and this election in particular - aren’t about coming out with aces up sleeves. This is time for hard work and that’s exactly what the Labour Party is doing at the moment."

Hipkins said he believed Labour's policies were the right ones for New Zealand, that would "move the country forward".

"I get out of bed first thing every morning to get out there on the campaign trail because I believe that we’ve got a really positive vision for the future of this country.

"I believe that there is enormous risk in a coalition of chaos that would be more focused on cutting things than investing in New Zealand’s future," he said.

Hipkins said he hadn’t spent "a huge amount of time" preparing for the 1News First Leaders’ Debate, which is tomorrow night at 7pm.

The debate will be broadcast on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+.

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023

'We can turn these polls around' - Labour's campaign boss

