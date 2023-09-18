Labour announces new energy plan, says it could cut bills in half

Households could receive up to $4000 in rebates to install solar panels and batteries if Labour is re-elected, which the party suggests could cut energy bills in half.

The $4000 would be split between a $2000 subsidy for rooftop solar panel and a $2000 bonus for installing a battery, according to Labour.

Party leader Chris Hipkins said the policy was a "fiscally responsible" way to lower costs as well as "driving New Zealand to become a global powerhouse of renewable energy".

"Experience from projects funded through our Community Renewable Energy Fund shows household solar panels can reduce energy bills by up to 50%. That's a saving of up to $850 a year," he said.

"There are well over 40,000 New Zealand homes getting cheaper, clean electricity with rooftop solar — this will more than double that with approximately 60,000 more rooftop solar systems.

Solar panel installation. (Source: istock.com)

"I am absolutely focused on lowering household costs at the same time as driving New Zealand to become a global powerhouse of renewable energy.

"This plan does both of those things."

Labour's planned rebates would cost $218 million over five years.

The Greens have also released its plan to push solar subsidies for homes in the past month, which suggested a $6000 grant for home upgrades.

Meanwhile, National's "Electrify New Zealand" plan has promised to "turbo-charge new renewable power projects" and to cut red tape for solar projects.

Labour also announced today it will continue a plan to roll out solar panels to public housing with the party now promising it'll deliver upgrades to 1000 homes every year.

The party's energy spokesperson Megan Woods said: "The plan will also put $20 million of new funding towards community energy projects to help boost energy generation, and put more renewable energy back into the grid, helping to lower the overall cost of energy nationwide."

"That funding will see new pilot programmes like mini urban solar farms, which provide revenue to those with spare commercial roof space by installing solar panels which feedback into the grid, trialled before being rolled out wider," she said.

"We will also fit 1000 Kāinga Ora homes a year with solar panels, which will give financial relief to some of our lower-income families by reducing monthly energy bills.

"With Transpower forecasting a 68% increase in electricity generation needed to meet demand by 2050 we need to boost New Zealand's renewable energy capacity to provide greater economic security.

"By transitioning the bulk of our energy generation to renewable sources, like wind, solar and hydro in a fiscally responsible way, we can better protect New Zealanders from international pressures on energy prices like we have seen over the last two years with the war in Ukraine.

A coal-fired power station silhouetted against the sunset in Europe. (Source: istock.com)

"Today's announcement builds on the success of the Clean Car Standard and Discount which has increased EV uptake by 35% since 2017. And the funding of the more than 1300 EV charges, one in almost every New Zealand town."