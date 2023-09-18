Other Sport
Waikanae teen to represent NZ at World scooter champs

By Abbey Wakefield, 1News Reporter
Alana Reardon, a 14-year-old from the Kapiti Coast, is set to represent New Zealand at the World Scooter Championships next month.

"I come to the skate park, train every day, think about what tricks I'm going to do," Reardon said.

Reardon started the sport two years ago, and she has been training ever since - determined to learn as many tricks as possible.

"It feels really cool because I've progressed a lot from then, and I'm very proud," she said.

At 14, she’ll be the youngest contestant in the women’s category of the championship, up against other competitors who are mostly in their 20s.

"Really excited for her, really, it's on the big stage, she's got the confidence now, you know she's done a few little competitions here in New Zealand, enjoyed it, and has just progressed through that," Alana’s Dad, William Reardon, said.

Australia is hosting the competition next month, and Alana is counting down the days.

"It makes me feel really proud because there's barely any young girl riders from New Zealand,” she said.

