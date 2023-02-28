NZ's top track and field athletes gearing up for nationals

Our top track and field athletes are gearing up for nationals in Wellington later this week.

The event will see the return of Commonwealth Games sprinter Zoe Hobbs and high jumper Hamish Kerr, who's just returned home to New Zealand after winning the indoor world championships.

Among others keen to impress is a strong Canterbury contingent headlined by Tom Walsh.

The shotputter, now in his 11th season since going professional, told 1News the "elite hub" is "humming" in Christchurch.

"Back when I first started we had Rebecca Wardell, the two-time Olympic heptathlete, and that was it — just me and Bex," he said.

"Now there's Hamish [Kerr] and his group with Terry [Lomax], Rosie [Elliott] and Tiaan [Whelpton] with Andrew [Maclennan]. It's a great environment here right now."

Walsh, who is now working full-time under long-time co-coach Hayden Hall, said he's feeling confident heading into Nationals.

It comes just a fortnight after he threw a meet record at the International Track meet in Christchurch with a throw of 21.80 — the furthest he'd thrown in New Zealand in five years.

Whelpton, our fastest male sprinter, also broke a meet record in the 100m sprint, while fellow sprinter Elliott broke a track and national record in the women's 200m with a time of 22.81.

"Honestly, on the start line I was just thinking how hungry I was, I hadn't eaten since breakfast which was so irresponsible of me," Elliott joked.

"I should've had snacks."

The "elite hub" Canterbury athletics has fostered enables the high-performing athletes to train out of the same facilities, and sometimes together.

Whelpton, the resident record-holder for the men's 100m sprint, said it's hugely valuable being able to "pick their brains".

"It's just great to get that knowledge 'cause it's something we don't have a lot of experience with," he said.

And at the end of the day, they all have a common goal — the Paris 2023 Olympics.

"I feel like I've got unfinished business," Walsh said, who's committed to being at the next Games.

"Oh absolutely [will be in Paris] and LA. I definitely won't be retiring before LA," he said.

Whelpton and Elliott plan to also be on the start line in what would be their first Olympics.

"You kinda rise to what you're surrounded with," Elliott said.

"So having others with these huge goals, you start to think it's possible for yourself too."