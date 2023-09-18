New Zealand
1News

Driving ban after campervan filmed on wrong side of road

1:51pm

A foreign national has been banned from driving in New Zealand after footage of them repeatedly crossing the centre line in a campervan went viral.

It comes after teeth-clenching footage was posted to a Facebook community page two weeks ago showing a campervan repeatedly crossing the centre line on a road near Dunedin.

The three-minute long video was posted by an anonymous user to a Port Chalmers community Facebook page.

"If you are travelling between Port and Aramoana any time soon. Take care please," the post was captioned.

Police today confirmed it had spoken to the driver.

"The 44-year-old man was given a warning for dangerous driving and was forbidden to drive for the rest of his time in New Zealand," a police spokesperson said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond told Stuff the driver had also made a $500 donation to St John.

