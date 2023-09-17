New Zealand
Wild weather set to hit South Island, lower North

8:58am
MetService's severe weather warnings and watches at 10am this morning.

Downpours and icy conditions have begun to hit much of the South Island, while strong gusts can be expected across the lower North Island throughout today.

MetService has issued numerous warnings and watches across Aotearoa that continue into early tomorrow.

"Fast moving embedded fronts bring bursts of heavy rain to western parts of the South Island, with significant spillover into the Canterbury and Otago headwaters," the agency wrote.

"Gale or severe gale west to northwesterlies are expected to affect many areas in central and southern New Zealand."

Westland south of Otira can anticipate the heaviest rain until 7pm tonight, with a warning of 100 to 150mm of rainfall amongst the ranges and 20 to 40mm nearer the coast, and peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h.

Other regions that can expect heavy rain today include Westland about and north of Otira, Buller, headwaters of the Canterbury lakes, rivers south of Arthur's Pass, headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound.

The strongest gales, at 130km/h, can be expected in the Wairarapa about, north and south of Carterton, the Tararua District, Wellington, the Marlborough Sounds, Marlborough excluding the Sounds, and Canterbury High Country from this evening through to early Monday.

Clutha, Southland, Stewart Island, Fiordland south of Milford Sound, and Hawke's Bay south of Wairoa can anticipate up to 120km/h gusts from this afternoon into early tomorrow morning.

Road snowfall warnings are in place towards the bottom of the country, as sleet and up to 2cm of snow could form on Milford Rd (SH94) and up to 1cm could accumulate on Crown Range Rd.

Heavy swells can also be anticipated on the Kapiti-Porirua Coast and from Otaki to Cape Terawhiti this afternoon and into early tomorrow, with high tides expected on Makara Beach and the Otaki River Entrance between 10pm and 11pm tonight.

Full details of the MetService's weather warnings and watches can be found on its severe weather warnings page.

MetService advises people to stay up to date with the weather warnings page.

