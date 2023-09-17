New Zealand
Teen killed in Canterbury crash after 'street racing' reports - police

8:19am
The scene of the crash this morning.

The scene of the crash this morning.

A teenager has been killed in an early morning crash after police said there were reports of "illegal street racing activity" near Rangiora, north of Christchurch.

The crash happened just before 4.45am, this morning, after police said they were "called to a report of illegal street racing activity in the Fernside area".

"Police followed an offending vehicle for a short time but then stopped due to the manner of driving and the urban environment," a police spokesperson said.

"The vehicle was found crashed into the side of a house on McIvor Place, Rangiora after it appeared to have hit a tree. No one in the house was hurt."

There were four people in the car at the time of the crash, according to police, and the incident has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

"An 18-year-old female passenger died at the scene," a police spokesperson said.

"Police are liaising with the family of the deceased.

"An 18-year-old male has been arrested and is being questioned by police.

Two other people inside the car at the time of the crash are uninjured and speaking to authorities, police say

"Several investigations will now take place, including inquiries by the serious crash unit.

"The matter has been self-referred to the IPCA," police said.

