Huge hedge fire in rural Canterbury threatened structures

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) are worked against windy conditions this afternoon, trying to extinguish a hedge fire in Canterbury, which is threatening structures.

The fire was at a rural property at Charging Cross in the Selwyn District.

A FENZ spokesperson told 1News they were made aware of the fire at around 3.50pm.

By 4.30pm 11 fire trucks and tankers were at the scene, supported by two helicopters and a command unit.

Five minutes later, the fire had extended 200 metres along the hedge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crews came from Darfield, Burnham, Hororata, Kirwee, Rolleston, Coalgate, Rakaia and West Melton, the spokesperson has said.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

As of 7pm, five crews remain at the scene, who are "mopping up remaining hotspots using hand tools and hoses."

"Two of the crews will stay at the scene through the night to ensure the fire doesn’t flare up again."

North Canterbury is currently under a heavy wind warning with severe gales of 130km/h in exposed places.