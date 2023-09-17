New Zealand
Helicopter crash in Northland leaves one injured

4:41pm
Helicopter rotor on bright sunny day with blue skies.

Helicopter rotor on bright sunny day with blue skies.

Two people have been injured following a helicopter crash in Northland, with one person currently in hospital.

Police were called to Whangaroa after a helicopter had difficulties taking off, resulting in one person being taken to Bay of Island Hospital in a moderate condition.

The other person on board was treated at the scene with minor injuries.

Police said the people on board were able to exit the helicopter, but the rotors were bent out of shape.

The Civil Aviation Authority is investigating the incident.

