The story behind Wellington's iconic 50-year-old harbour fountain

6:00am

One of the first things that people notice in Wellington Harbour is the iconic Carter fountain, which turned 50 this year.

It was the dream of one man determined to give the capital one of the world's only sea fountains.

Hugh Carter was a local resident and businessman who gifted the fountain to the city of Wellington.

His daughter Michelle said that her father had always loved fountains and water, especially Wellington Harbour.

"He just wanted to do something for Wellington. Fountains he felt were associated with both joy and sorrow and the flow for life, really, the way he saw life."

Former press secretary David White said that the fountain had always been of great esteem for the city.

"If it was a day like this — beautiful, sunny, calm, the fountain's going, everybody's working in town — you feel as though this city is alive."

Sadly, Hugh drowned just days after the fountain was switched on.

"Not many people have this privilege of coming down to the harbour and seeing something that reminds you of your father every day.

"Yes, it's wonderful, I just wish he could have enjoyed it for longer," Michelle said.

